Procreate teases ‘Dreams’ iPad animation app with ‘powerful tools that anyone can use’

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Sep 8 2023 - 9:25 am PT
Procreate, pioneer and leader in the iPad illustration space – and two-time Apple Design Award winner – has unveiled its newest app that aims to make it easy to “create rich 2D animations, expressive videos, and breathtaking stories.” Procreate says “Dreams” for iPad includes an “all-new drawing experience” and is launching in November. Check out the teaser video and more below for all the details.

Procreate showed off a first look at its new Dreams app today on its website and on social media.

Here’s the elevator pitch:

Procreate Dreams is an all-new animation app packed with powerful tools that anyone can use. Create engaging hand-drawn animations, motion graphics and enhance them with photos, videos and sound.

Procreate Dreams features

  • Draw and paint with all the popular Procreate brushes, “Flick the timeline away to make more room to draw”
  • Record motion or effects with touch
  • Multi-touch timeline designed for animation and fluid gestures
  • Edit audio and video with voice-overs, music, and sound effects
  • Stage feature allows you to “Create massive sets for characters to come to life, all in a single project”
  • Eternal History for non-destructive editing
  • Made for iPad and Apple Pencil
  • iCloud support
  • More features include keyframes, real-time rendering, onion skins, and text & type
  • Price: $19.99 one-time purchase (no subscription)

Procreate is hoping to “welcome a whole new generation of creators” with the new Dreams app that’s priced at an affordable one-time $20 purchase.

Procreate is launching the new iPad animation app on November 22. Check out a closer look at the UI and experience in the 2-minute teaser video:

