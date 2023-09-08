Procreate teases ‘Dreams’ iPad animation app with ‘powerful tools that anyone can use’

Procreate, pioneer and leader in the iPad illustration space – and two-time Apple Design Award winner – has unveiled its newest app that aims to make it easy to “create rich 2D animations, expressive videos, and breathtaking stories.” Procreate says “Dreams” for iPad includes an “all-new drawing experience” and is launching in November. Check out the teaser video and more below for all the details.

Procreate showed off a first look at its new Dreams app today on its website and on social media.

Here’s the elevator pitch:

Procreate Dreams is an all-new animation app packed with powerful tools that anyone can use. Create engaging hand-drawn animations, motion graphics and enhance them with photos, videos and sound.

Procreate Dreams features

Draw and paint with all the popular Procreate brushes, “Flick the timeline away to make more room to draw”

with all the popular Procreate brushes, “Flick the timeline away to make more room to draw” Record motion or effects with touch

Multi-touch timeline designed for animation and fluid gestures

designed for animation and fluid gestures Edit audio and video with voice-overs, music, and sound effects

with voice-overs, music, and sound effects Stage feature allows you to “Create massive sets for characters to come to life, all in a single project”

allows you to “Create massive sets for characters to come to life, all in a single project” Eternal History for non-destructive editing

for non-destructive editing Made for iPad and Apple Pencil

iCloud support

More features include keyframes, real-time rendering, onion skins, and text & type

include keyframes, real-time rendering, onion skins, and text & type Price: $19.99 one-time purchase (no subscription)

Procreate is hoping to “welcome a whole new generation of creators” with the new Dreams app that’s priced at an affordable one-time $20 purchase.

Procreate is launching the new iPad animation app on November 22. Check out a closer look at the UI and experience in the 2-minute teaser video: