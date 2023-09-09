Apple Maps EV routing coming to Ford F-150 Lightning later this year

Apple Maps EV routing, a feature that first debuted at WWDC in 2020, will soon expand to its third car. Ford is reportedly informing dealers that its F-150 Lightning electric truck will support EV routing in Apple Maps starting sometime later this year…

Apple Maps EV routing first debuted for the Ford Mustang Mach-E in March 2022. The feature expanded to its second car, the Porsche Taycan, a few months ago. Now, Ford says the F-150 Lightning will finally catch up to the Mach-E and add Apple Maps EV routing in Q4.

According to a report from CarsDirect, Ford sent an updated bulletin to its dealers last week saying that “all Ford Lightning owners” will be able to use Apple Maps EV routing in Q4 of 2023. Presumably, this means the feature will come as a software update to 2022 and 2023 model years of the F-150 Lightning.

How Apple Maps EV routing works

When your iPhone is connected to CarPlay, Apple Maps will track your car’s charge level and provide detailed navigation directions for road trips. This includes whether or not you’ll need to stop to charge as well as charging times. It will also show you your estimated charge upon arrival at your destination.

Apple Maps takes into account several different factors to determine when and how often you need to charge. This includes the availability of chargers, the speed of those chargers, elevation levels, your driving speed, and more. It will then automatically insert charging stops along your route.

Additionally, if you drive until your charge gets too low, Apple Maps will present an alternative route to the nearest charging station. This also includes support for multi-stop navigation routes, which is a feature added in iOS 16 last year.

In iOS 17 this year, Apple Maps is also adding real-time EV charging availability information for EV drivers. With this feature, you’ll be able to see the number of total stalls available at a specific charging station and how many of those are currently occupied.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon.