Here’s how much lighter (and thicker) the iPhone 15 Pro will be

The switch from stainless steel to titanium is expected to make the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max significantly lighter than their predecessors. On Friday, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman gave us an idea of how drastic this change to expect. A new rumor today now offers some more insight on what to expect.

According to today’s rumor, the iPhone 15 Pro will be 18 grams lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro. It will also be slightly thicker, but slightly more narrow and shorter. Here are the dimensions:

Thickness: 8.25 mm (up from 7.85 mm)

Weight: 188 grams (down from 206 grams)

Width: 70.6 mm (down from 71.5 mm

Length: 146.6 mm (down from 147.5 mm)

For the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the story is roughly the same. Today’s rumor suggests the following dimensions:

Thickness: 8.25 mm (up from 7.85 mm)

Weight: 221 grams (down from 240 grams)

Width: 76.7 mm (down from 77.6 mm)

Length: 159.9 mm (down from 160.7 mm)

There are no details on the iPhone 15 Plus dimensions in today’s rumor, but here are the basically unchanged numbers for the standard iPhone 15:

Thickness: 7.8 mm (unchanged)

Weight: 171 grams (down from 172 grams)

Width: 71.6 mm (up from 71.5 mm)

Length: 147.6 mm (up from 146.7 mm)

Today’s rumor comes via MacRumors and includes a caveat: “It’s worth noting that the information presented here is pre-production information, and may not reflect the hardware of mass production units.”

Despite the lighter design, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that the iPhone 15 Pro will still offer a notable improvement in battery life compared to last year’s devices.

The iPhone 15 Apple event kicks off at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, September 12. Stay tuned to 9to5Mac for all the announcements. Learn more about everything Apple will announce during its “Wonderlust” event in our complete guide. You can also find full iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro details in our dedicated guides.

