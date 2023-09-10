Apple Stores prep for iPhone 15 and USB-C, bigger focus on in-store setup, more

Ahead of Tuesday’s iPhone 15 event, Apple’s retail system is in full swing, preparing for what’s to come. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman is out with a few last-minute details, including an interesting tidbit that Apple will “push in-store setup further” this year than in prior years for iPhone buyers.

As expected, Gurman says that Apple retail stores are running low on a number of different products: Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch bands, leather iPhone cases, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 mini, and iPhone 14 Pro.

Based on prior years, Apple will continue selling the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus at lower price points after the iPhone 15 introduction. The iPhone 14 Pro models will be entirely discontinued. The iPhone 13 will stay in the lineup and get another price drop, while the iPhone 13 mini will likely be discontinued.

Gurman also says that Apple Stores are preparing for a “merchandise reset” in the evening of September 12, the same day as Apple’s “Wonderlust” event. There’s also a “manager call” scheduled for after the event. Gurman describes this as “uncharacteristic for event days.”

This could be yet another hint that Apple is planning to make at least some of the products announced on Tuesday available in retail stores almost immediately. While it’s unlikely that this includes the new iPhone 15 and Apple Watch hardware, it could include new accessories and updated AirPods Pro with USB-C for charging.

The iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are expected to go up for pre-order on September 15, with a release on September 22.

Gurman also reports that Apple Store employees will also heavily push Apple’s different USB-C charging bricks. The iPhone 15 will switch from Lightning to USB-C for charging, but Apple will not include a USB-C brick in the box with new iPhone purchases. Apple currently sells the following USB-C power adapters designed for iPhone:

Finally, Apple will also reportedly push customers to opt for in-store setup of new iPhone 15 and Apple Watch purchases “more than in prior years.” As such, the company is also “implementing new software and employee metrics to track this.”

