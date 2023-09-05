As you probably know, Apple will be holding a special press event on September 12. And although Apple never shares details about the event in advance, it’s almost certain that we’ll see the announcement of the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9, as well as some new accessories. And it seems that we may see some of these products available in retail stores right after the event.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported on Tuesday that Apple will make updates to its retail stores on the evening of September 12, the same day as the event. Typically, sales of new products only begin the week after the event, so this leads us to believe that some of the new products announced on Tuesday could be launched in stores as early as Wednesday, September 13.

“Apple retail stores will be doing updates the night of September 12th, after the event. This implies that some new products could see near-immediate availability — or that they’ll simply be quickly putting up new marketing materials,” Gurman said on X.

It’s hard to say at this point which product might become available in stores the day after the event. Typically, Apple waits until Friday to start pre-orders for the new iPhones, and then the devices become available in retail stores a week later. Last year, however, pre-orders for the new Apple Watch started immediately after the end of the online event.

But if I had to guess, I’d say that Apple may start selling some of the new accessories ahead of the new products. The company is rumored to be launching a new charging case with a USB-C port for AirPods Pro, so this could be one of the products to be available in retail stores after the event. Apple is also rumored to launch some new Apple Watch bands next week.

How to watch the event

The event will be air on Tuesday, September 12, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. As expected, the event will be pre-recorded with a press presence at Apple Park.

