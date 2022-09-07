Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, SE orders open now, iPhone 14, 14 Pro, and AirPods Pro soon

After officially announcing its iPhone 14 and fresh Apple Watch lineup plus the all-new AirPods Pro second gen, some orders are open immediately with others set for September 9. Read on for all the details and some tips on getting a faster shipping time.
Immediately after Apple’s “Far out” iPhone 14 and Apple Watch event, preorders opened for all of the new wearables including Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, and SE.
However, shipping dates for the Series 8 and SE are set a week earlier than Apple Watch Ultra.
Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, and SE preorders open now
- Apple Watch Series 8 – preorders open now – ships as soon as September 16
- Apple Watch SE second gen – preorders open now – ships as soon as September 16
- Apple Watch Ultra – preorders open now – ships as soon as September 23
- Tip: change the band for the Apple Watch you’re ordering if the shipping date seems far out – it can impact how fast it will arrive
iPhone 14 and 14 Pro preorders and shipping dates
Apple notes on its website to “come back later today (9/7) to get ready for pre-order” for iPhone.
- iPhone 14 – preorder starting September 9 at 5 am PT – ships as soon as September 16
- iPhone 14 Plus – preorder starting September 9 5 am PT – ships as soon as October 7
- iPhone 14 Pro – preorder starting September 9 5 am PT – ships as soon as September 16
- iPhone 14 Pro Max – preorder starting September 9 5 am PT – ships as soon as September 16
AirPods Pro second gen preorder and shipping date
- AirPods Pro second gen – preorder starting September 9 at 5 am PT – ships as soon as September 23
