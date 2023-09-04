We’ve been hearing a lot of rumors when it comes to iPhone and Apple Watch accessories recently, as Apple will be holding a special event next week to introduce new products. And while some rumors have claimed that the company will replace the iPhone’s leather cases with new ones made of a different material, it seems that something similar may happen with Apple Watch leather bands.

Apple Watch leather bands may disappear for good

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is expected to “begin moving away from leather on its Apple Watch bands as well,” following a rumor that there will be no leather iPhone 15 cases made by Apple. More intriguingly, this could also put an end to the partnership between Apple and Hermès that began in 2015.

That’s because, according to Gurman, Apple has been offering discounts of up to 90% on Hermès leather bands to its employees. Typically, when Apple gives huge discounts on a product to its employees, it’s a sign that it might be going away soon – the company did the same with the original HomePod before discontinuing it in 2021.

Last week, 9to5Mac reported that some of the official Apple Watch leather bands – including Modern Buckle and Hermès models (which are all made of leather) are sold out on Apple’s website. The classic Link Bracelet, which was introduced with the original Apple Watch, is also no longer available.

There was some speculation on the internet last year about the Hermès Apple Watch bands being phased out (which didn’t happen). Apple usually introduces new colors for Apple Watch bands with the launch of a new generation of the product. However, given everything that’s going on, we might see a more radical change in this year’s accessories.

New FineWoven accessories

One of the reasons Apple may have decided to abandon leather for good is the environment, as the leather’s carbon footprint is considerably high. Since Apple has always positioned itself as an environmentally friendly company, it would make sense to stop making leather accessories.

At the same time, a lot of customers buy leather cases and bands because of their premium quality. So would Apple let these consumers down? Or will we see a new material for these accessories? Of course, Apple could introduce accessories made of synthetic leather, but it seems that the company is looking for other alternatives.

Last month, 9to5Mac heard from sources that Apple was going to introduce new iPhone cases made of another premium material to replace leather. Following this report, we saw images showing what would be Apple’s new “FineWoven” cases for the iPhone 15. If true, these new cases are made of a soft fabric material combined with regular silicone.

Will Apple introduce new “FineWoven” Apple Watch bands? We’ll find out the answer next Tuesday, September 12, when the company holds its special event to announce iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9.