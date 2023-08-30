 Skip to main content

iPhone 15 Pro: Is Apple ‘FineWoven’ the new leather?

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Aug 30 2023 - 8:34 am PT
Frankly, we’re torn between this being bad knockoff text or Apple’s newest marketing lingo. iPhone 15 Pro Max cases (or at least clones of cases) have surfaced online, and the non-leather, non-silicon material is branded as “FineWoven” with no space.

FineWoven could easily be a poorly spaced and poorly translated guess at what Apple will call the new premium case material. On the other hand, we could easily see FineWoven touted as some clever new material that Only Apple™ could create that’s named by the marketers who thought up Dynamic Island.

The new FineWoven rumor follows two earlier developments. First, we learned that Apple isn’t planning on releasing leather cases for the iPhone 15 line. Apple has made leather cases for its phones over the last decade. Next, rumors that a new fabric material would replace the empty slot on the case lineup.

Separately, Apple is rumored to be introducing a new watch band design with the Apple Watch Series 9. The rumor? A fabric band with a magnetic clasp of some sort. Could that be another application of Apple FineWoven?

Who knows at this point, but the name is weird enough that it just might be real. Still, let’s treat this one with a lot of skepticism for now. Like, FineSkepticism. Too far? I’m sorry.

The good news is that we’ll know for sure on September 12. That’s when Apple will announce the iPhone 15 lineup alongside the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2. The company made the date official on Tuesday. Will this FineWoven rumor last until then? Discuss!

