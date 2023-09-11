The iPhone 15 lineup is just around the corner, as Apple will be holding a special event to unveil its new phones tomorrow. According to rumors, all the new models will get camera upgrades – but the upgrades will be more significant on the Pro Max model. Read on as we detail what to expect from the cameras on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Same 48-megapixel sensor as the iPhone 14 Pro

Last year, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max were the first iPhones to have a 48-megapixel wide lens, which enabled the capture of 12-megapixel images with better detail due to the pixel binning technology, as well as RAW photos at the sensor’s full resolution.

According to MacRumors, both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will keep the same 48-megapixel Sony sensor used in the iPhone 14 Pro. This means that users upgrading from last year’s phones may not notice significant upgrades when taking pictures with the primary camera.

Of course, Apple may take advantage of the new A17 chip to improve the post-processing of the images, making them look slightly better. For example, the iPhone 14 still relies on Smart HDR 4, which was introduced with the iPhone 13.

Periscope lens on the iPhone 15 Pro

When it comes to zoom, both the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max should get new lenses. However, while the iPhone 15 Pro will still have a 12-megapixel telephoto lens for 3x optical zoom, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a new periscope lens for up to 6x optical zoom.

Since optical zoom requires much longer lenses, periscope lenses use a prism system that reflects light to the sensor at a 90-degree angle. But periscope lenses also require a lot more internal space on the phone, which is likely why it will only be available on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

For the regular Pro model, the updated 12-megapixel telephoto lens should deliver better photos in low-light conditions.

It’s unclear at this point whether Apple will update the ultra-wide lens on the new iPhones with significant changes.

Better camera on iPhone 15 and 15 Plus

Interestingly, analysts suggest that Apple will finally add a 48-megapixel wide sensor to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. In this way, Apple will bring all the benefits of the iPhone 14 Pro’s main camera to this year’s less expensive models.

Apple’s special event will take place on Tuesday, September 12, at 10 a.m. PT. 9to5Mac will be at Apple Park in Cupertino to bring you all the news of Apple’s announcements.

