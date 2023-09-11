iPhone 15 Pro: Good news for more RAM, no love for increased storage

Bad news for anyone planning on taking out a second home mortgage to buy a 2TB iPhone 15 Pro Max this week: 1TB appears to remain the highest capacity option yet again.

No 2TB option

For a few years now, rumors of a 2TB iPhone Pro have hung around without actually coming to fruition. Like last year, however, you’ll still need to buy two 1TB iPhones to walk away with 2TB of storage. (Twice the price, but double the battery life.)

Last week, a TrendForce report knocked the life out of those rumors when it claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro line would retain the same storage tiers as the 14 Pro line.

Citing their own sources, MacRumors says they’ve confirmed that the new iPhone Pro line will once again include 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations.

iPhone 15 Pro Max, however, is still expected to start at $100 more than iPhone 14 Pro Max.

RAM bump

Other iPhone 15 Pro spec unknowns include how much memory Apple will include this year. iPhone 14 Pro features 6GB RAM across the board. The same TrendForce report claimed every iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max would jump to 8GB RAM.

MacRumors says both 6GB and 8GB configurations were tested while speculating that RAM could be tied to storage space (Apple did this with the iPad Pro before) or TrendForce could be right.

We’ll know how the storage situation shakes out in a matter of hours. Apple will officially unveil the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max tomorrow. The RAM story, however, might take a little longer to resolve as Apple doesn’t typically discuss iPhone RAM.