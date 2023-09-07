iPhone 15 Pro Max storage will start at 128GB despite price increase: analyst

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are slated to be announced in less than a week, and rumors say that Apple is planning a price increase of $100. While at least one rumor suggested that Apple would offset that price increase by also bumping up the base storage from 128GB, it turns out that might not be the case.

iPhone 15 Pro storage rumors

In a new research note seen by 9to5Mac, analysts at TrendForce say that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will still start with the same 128GB of storage as the iPhone 14 Pro lineup.

Interestingly, the report claims that the iPhone 15 Pro will remain priced at $999, unchanged from the iPhone 14 Pro. On the other hand, TrendForce says the iPhone 15 Pro Max will see a $100 price increase and start at $1199. This contradicts other reporting that has suggested both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will see a price increase this year.

Regardless, TrendForce says that both models will at 128GB of storage despite any price changes. TrendForce also claims that the storage options will max out at 1TB, contradicting a previous rumor that said the iPhone 15 Pro would be available in a new 2TB configuration this year.

Other analyst reports have attributed the price increase to two primary factors, including the new titanium chassis and the new periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

TrendForce also says that the iPhone 15 Pro models will include 8GB of RAM, up from 6GB in the iPhone 14 Pro. The report otherwise corroborates pretty much everything else that’s been rumored about the iPhone 15 Pro thus far.

If you’ve been hoping that Apple will double the base storage to 256GB, it’s looking like that may have been wishful thinking (at least based on this report). We’ll know for sure next week. Learn more about everything Apple will announce during its “Wonderlust” event in our complete guide. You can also find full iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro details in our dedicated guides.

(Editor’s note, 7:55 pm PT: This story was updated to correct what TrendForce said about the iPhone 15 Pro’s price.)