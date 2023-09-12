 Skip to main content

Apple selling $29 USB-C to Lightning Adapter after iPhone charging port change

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Sep 12 2023 - 11:40 am PT
8 Comments

Apple has officially announced the iPhone 15 lineup, and with the new hardware comes the first charging port change since the iPhone 5 in 2012. To help ease the transition from Lightning to USB-C for iPhone accessories, Apple is selling a $29 adapter.

The Apple USB-C to Lightning Adapter is available to order now and ships starting this Thursday before hitting stores on Friday. It features a USB-C connector and a Lightning port to convert Lightning accessories to USB-C.

Here’s what the description says about the new adapter:

The USB-C to Lightning Adapter lets you connect your Lightning accessories to a USB-C-enabled iPhone or iPad to conveniently provide three key functions — charging, data and audio — with a single adapter. This adapter has a braided cable for added durability.

Plug the USB-C end of the adapter into the USB-C connector on your iPhone or iPad, then connect your Lightning accessory. 

This adapter supports connection to most cars including those that work with CarPlay. You can also directly connect a USB cable from your car into the USB-C connector on your iPhone. 

Apple also has a variety of other USB-C accessories including 1 meter 60W charge cables, 2 meter 240W charge cables, and more.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

USB-C

USB-C

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.