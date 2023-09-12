Apple selling $29 USB-C to Lightning Adapter after iPhone charging port change

Apple has officially announced the iPhone 15 lineup, and with the new hardware comes the first charging port change since the iPhone 5 in 2012. To help ease the transition from Lightning to USB-C for iPhone accessories, Apple is selling a $29 adapter.

The Apple USB-C to Lightning Adapter is available to order now and ships starting this Thursday before hitting stores on Friday. It features a USB-C connector and a Lightning port to convert Lightning accessories to USB-C.

Here’s what the description says about the new adapter:

The USB-C to Lightning Adapter lets you connect your Lightning accessories to a USB-C-enabled iPhone or iPad to conveniently provide three key functions — charging, data and audio — with a single adapter. This adapter has a braided cable for added durability. Plug the USB-C end of the adapter into the USB-C connector on your iPhone or iPad, then connect your Lightning accessory. This adapter supports connection to most cars including those that work with CarPlay. You can also directly connect a USB cable from your car into the USB-C connector on your iPhone.

Apple also has a variety of other USB-C accessories including 1 meter 60W charge cables, 2 meter 240W charge cables, and more.