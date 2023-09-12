How much lighter is iPhone 15 Pro?

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max feature an all-new chassis design, utilizing titanium for the first time in an iPhone. The 15 Pro replaces the old stainless steel sides with a brushed titanium surround.

Titanium is much lighter than stainless steel, boasting one of the best strength-to-weight ratios of any metal. This results in Apple’s lightest ever Pro phones. Here’s the details …

Apple says the new titanium material itself is aerospace-grade, and goes through a precision machining, sanding and blasting process to create the pristine brushed finish. The titanium joins with the thin screen bezel with a new contoured edge. The titanium exterior is fused to an internal aluminum enclosure.

But it’s the decision to switch from stainless steel to titanium that yields the change in weight.

iPhone 15 Pro weight difference

Last year’s iPhone 14 Pro weighed 206 grams. The new iPhone 15 Pro weighs just 187 grams, or about 9% less.

The larger 6.7-inch Pro Max is also significantly lighter thanks to the switch to titanium. iPhone 14 Pro Max weighed 240 grams. iPhone 15 Pro Max weighs 221 grams, or about 8% less.

For each size, that’s a total weight reduction of 19 grams. That’s about the weight of two half-dollar coins.

In its marketing materials, Apple says that the difference in weight of the Pro phones is instantly noticeable “the moment you pick one up”.

For customers that have complained of the ever-increasing heft of iPhone models of recent years, this is certainly a welcome shift in the opposite direction. But the new weight is only marginally lighter than the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, so if you are coming from those models, you might not feel a difference at all.

(The base model iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus rated weight specs are negligibly different to the previous generation, as those phones use the same aluminum and glass design as before.)

iPhone 15 Pro is thicker than 14

However, while lighter in weight, in terms of overall bulk, be warned that the iPhone 15 Pro series is ever so slightly thicker than the 14. Apple says the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are 8.25mm thick, compared to 7.85mm for the iPhone 14 Pro models. To mitigate this slightly, overall width and height dimensions are slightly reduced because the 15 Pro has a thinner screen bezel than the 14 Pro.