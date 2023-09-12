Apple’s “Wonderlust” event kicks off in just hours where we’re expecting the official launch of iPhone 15 and 15 Pro, Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, new AirPods Pro, and more. Here’s how to watch iPhone 15 event, including right here.

Apple is planning a number of upgrades and changes for the iPhone 15 lineup like the switch to USB-C, Qi 2 support, a new mute button/programable Action button for the Pro models, and more.

Expectations for the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 are less clear. But we’ll likely see a new processor and possibly new finishes to go along with all the updates that watchOS 10 brings to the wearable.

How to watch the iPhone 15 event and set a reminder

Apple’s iPhone 15 event “Wonderlust” is set for Tuesday, September 12 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET.

Watch with the embed below or on YouTube If you’re signed into YouTube, click the “Notify me” button to get a reminder ahead of the event

You can also watch from Apple’s Events webpage Add a reminder by clicking the “Add to your calendar” button

Tune in with the Apple TV app on any compatible device (on September 12 look for the “Wonderlust” event)

You can also get a reminder for the event by liking Apple’s tweet.

