How to watch The Morning Show season 3

Apple TV+ today premieres the third season of flagship drama The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Apple TV+ launched in November 2019 with The Morning Show as its premiere attempt at prestige drama. The series demonstrated Apple’s intent to splash out on big production values and big names, with a story loosely inspired by the sexual assault allegations against former Today Show host Matt Lauer.

Critical response to The Morning Show was somewhat mixed, although the show did ultimately earn various awards including a Supporting Actor Emmy for Billy Crudup as network exec Cory Ellison.

Season two debuted in 2021, with a story wrapped around the events of the COVID-19 pandemic and saw the ultimate downfall of Steve Carell’s character.

The show returns this week for season 3, which sees Jon Hamm join the cast. As a tech company shows interest in acquiring its producing network, The Morning Show is rocked by a cyber-hack that exposes sensitive details about the presenters.

The Morning Show exclusively on Apple TV+

The Morning Show season 3 debuts today with the first episode, with new episodes rolling out every Wednesday through November 15.

You can watch The Morning Show exclusively with an Apple TV+ subscription, through the Apple TV app available on Apple devices, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Xbox and more platforms. Android and PC users can also watch on the web at tv.apple.com.

The Morning Show has already been renewed for a fourth season, which will start production when the current WGA and SAG strikes are resolved.

Also coming soon to Apple TV+ is new docuseries The Super Models, insomniac comedy Still Up, Sundance film Flora and Son, and Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott in a TV adaptation of best-selling book Lessons in Chemistry. Check out everything on Apple TV+ in our comprehensive guide.