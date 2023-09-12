 Skip to main content

How to watch The Morning Show season 3

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Sep 12 2023 - 9:00 pm PT
0 Comments

Apple TV+ today premieres the third season of flagship drama The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Apple TV+ launched in November 2019 with The Morning Show as its premiere attempt at prestige drama. The series demonstrated Apple’s intent to splash out on big production values and big names, with a story loosely inspired by the sexual assault allegations against former Today Show host Matt Lauer.

Critical response to The Morning Show was somewhat mixed, although the show did ultimately earn various awards including a Supporting Actor Emmy for Billy Crudup as network exec Cory Ellison.

Season two debuted in 2021, with a story wrapped around the events of the COVID-19 pandemic and saw the ultimate downfall of Steve Carell’s character.

The show returns this week for season 3, which sees Jon Hamm join the cast. As a tech company shows interest in acquiring its producing network, The Morning Show is rocked by a cyber-hack that exposes sensitive details about the presenters.

The Morning Show exclusively on Apple TV+

The Morning Show season 3 debuts today with the first episode, with new episodes rolling out every Wednesday through November 15.

You can watch The Morning Show exclusively with an Apple TV+ subscription, through the Apple TV app available on Apple devices, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Xbox and more platforms. Android and PC users can also watch on the web at tv.apple.com.

The Morning Show has already been renewed for a fourth season, which will start production when the current WGA and SAG strikes are resolved.

Also coming soon to Apple TV+ is new docuseries The Super Models, insomniac comedy Still Up, Sundance film Flora and Son, and Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott in a TV adaptation of best-selling book Lessons in Chemistry. Check out everything on Apple TV+ in our comprehensive guide.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that access…

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.