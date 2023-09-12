 Skip to main content

iOS 17 RC comes with multiple new ringtones for iPhone

iOS 17 RC Ringtones

Following the iPhone 15 announcement on Tuesday, Apple has also made iOS 17 RC available to developers and public beta testers. iOS 17, as you may know, brings new features such as Contact Poster, NameDrop, and StandBy mode. But the RC build released to developers today also adds multiple new (and some remastered) ringtones for the iPhone.

New iPhone ringtones coming with iOS 17 RC

There are more than 20 new ringtone options and sound alerts available with the final build of iOS 17. Users can set the new sounds for when they receive new calls, text messages, emails, or calendar alerts. Some of the old ringtones have also been slightly remastered to sound better.

Interestingly, the new ringtones have much more prominent haptic feedback than the previous ones. Some of them also sound more endless, without a noticeable pause to repeat the sound.

Except for a new ringtone that was added to iOS with the launch of the iPhone X in 2017, this is the first time Apple has brought out new ringtones since iOS 7 in 2013. And unlike in 2017, the new ringtones are available for all iPhone models compatible with iOS 17. This means you can use them even without having to buy an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro.

You can listen to some of the new ringtones in the video below:

iOS 17 release date

Both iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 will be available to download on Monday, September 18. iOS 17 is compatible with iPhone XR and later, while iPadOS 17 requires an iPad with an A10 Bionic chip or later. Developers and beta testers can now download the RC build.

