Following the announcement that iOS 17 is set to be officially launched for iPhone users next week, Apple has now released the iOS 17 RC (Release Candidate) to developers and beta users. This means that users currently running the iOS 17 beta can now install the version that’s expected to become available to the general public in a few days.

For those who may not be familiar, RC builds of Apple’s operating systems are versions released to developers and beta testers a few days before they’re rolled out to the general public. If no major issues are discovered in these builds, they’ll be the ones distributed to all users.

iOS 17 RC can now be downloaded through an over-the-air (OTA) update for devices running iOS 17 beta. Developers also have the option to download the full IPSW from the Apple Developer website.

iOS 17 comes with a bunch of new features for the iPhone. These include enhancements to FaceTime and Messages, a new StandBy mode, interactive Home Screen widgets, NameDrop, and smarter keyboard suggestions. For the iPad, the update brings a brand new customizable Lock Screen, plus support for microphones and USB webcams.

Additionally, Apple has also released the following RC updates:

iPadOS 17 RC

watchOS 10 RC

tvOS 17 RC

macOS Sonoma RC

To recap, watchOS 10 introduces a new interface for most Apple Watch apps, while tvOS 17 enables FaceTime on Apple TV for the first time. As for macOS Sonoma, it brings some of the new iOS 17 features, such as improved iMessage and FaceTime, to the Mac.

While iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and tvOS 10 will be available to the public next Monday, September 18, macOS Sonoma won’t be available until September 26.

