 Skip to main content

iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10 and tvOS 17 RC updates now available to developers

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Sep 12 2023 - 12:00 pm PT
2 Comments
iOS 17 Release Candidate

Following the announcement that iOS 17 is set to be officially launched for iPhone users next week, Apple has now released the iOS 17 RC (Release Candidate) to developers and beta users. This means that users currently running the iOS 17 beta can now install the version that’s expected to become available to the general public in a few days.

Apple releases iOS 17 RC to beta testers

For those who may not be familiar, RC builds of Apple’s operating systems are versions released to developers and beta testers a few days before they’re rolled out to the general public. If no major issues are discovered in these builds, they’ll be the ones distributed to all users.

iOS 17 RC can now be downloaded through an over-the-air (OTA) update for devices running iOS 17 beta. Developers also have the option to download the full IPSW from the Apple Developer website.

iOS 17 comes with a bunch of new features for the iPhone. These include enhancements to FaceTime and Messages, a new StandBy mode, interactive Home Screen widgets, NameDrop, and smarter keyboard suggestions. For the iPad, the update brings a brand new customizable Lock Screen, plus support for microphones and USB webcams.

More updates available

Additionally, Apple has also released the following RC updates:

  • iPadOS 17 RC
  • watchOS 10 RC
  • tvOS 17 RC
  • macOS Sonoma RC

To recap, watchOS 10 introduces a new interface for most Apple Watch apps, while tvOS 17 enables FaceTime on Apple TV for the first time. As for macOS Sonoma, it brings some of the new iOS 17 features, such as improved iMessage and FaceTime, to the Mac.

While iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and tvOS 10 will be available to the public next Monday, September 18, macOS Sonoma won’t be available until September 26.

Spot any changes in today’s release of iOS 16 RC? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Keep up with everything Apple announces at its September event in our live news hub.

More about Apple’s September event

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iOS 17

iOS 17
watchOS 10

watchOS 10
tvOS 17

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.