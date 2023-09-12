Apple on Tuesday announced the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. The new devices come with a lot of changes, such as a refreshed design, Dynamic Island for the entire lineup, and USB-C port for the first time. But they also have new wallpapers – and you can download them right here for your current device.

iPhone 15 comes in five new colors: blue, pink, yellow, green and black. The iPhone 15 Pro with its new titanium finish is available in natural titanium, blue, white and black. For each model, Apple has created a new special wallpaper.

These wallpapers will come pre-installed on the new iPhones. But if you don’t want to wait until you buy a new iPhone 15 to get them, we’re making all the new wallpapers available for download.

You can download the new iPhone 15 wallpapers below. Be sure to click the image and save the full-resolution wallpaper, and then set it as your background image through the Photos app or Settings app if you’re using an iOS device.

Download the iPhone 15 wallpapers and more