iPhone 15 Pro is powered by new industry-leading ‘A17 Pro’ chip

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Sep 12 2023 - 11:04 am PT
63 Comments

Apple today announced that iPhone 15 Pro is powered by a new Apple Silicon chip, which Apple calls ‘A17 Pro’.

A17 Pro is fabricated using an industry-leading 3 nanometer process, housing a total of 19 billion transistors. Apple says the high-performance cores in A17 chip are up to 10% faster, and mean iPhone remains the fastest smartphone in the industry. However, the bigger focus this year is on the GPU performance.

The new six-core GPU in A17 Pro is faster than ever, up to 20% faster. Apple also says sustained performance for gaming is also significantly improved.

The A17 Pro chip also enables hardware-accelerated raytracing for super-accurate lighting rendering on iPhone 15 Pro. As a result, iPhone 15 Pro is the first smartphone to be capable of realtime raytracing.

A17 also includes a USB-3 controller, enabling up to 10 Gbps data transfer speeds over the iPhone 15 Pro’s USB-C port. This is up to 20x faster than the old USB-2 speeds supported by the Lightning port.

The A17 Pro chip is available inside the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which go up for preorder this Friday and go on sale in stores next week, on Friday September 22.

