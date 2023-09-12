 Skip to main content

Like #AppleEvent tweets to see latest custom animation

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Sep 12 2023 - 4:03 am PT
0 Comments
Like #AppleEvent tweets | Heart graphic in iPhone 15 Pro colors

As is now traditional, the #AppleEvent hashtag on X displays a custom hashflag graphic in the form of a tiny version of the Wonderlust logo – complete with a special animation when you like #AppleEvent tweets …

When you tap or click the heart to like a tweet, the heart outline dissolves into flying heart pieces in the Wonderlust event colors, mirroring the Apple logo animation used to promote the event. They fly out to the top right, then enter from bottom left to form the solid pink heart.

The colors represent the color options for the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models.

You can test the animation by tapping or clicking the heart here:

X users are commenting that it’s hard not to like and unlike several times to watch it in action.

We will of course be bringing you live coverage from Cupertino, with all the announcements as they happen.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter is a social networking site that was cre…
iPhone 15

iPhone 15
iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor