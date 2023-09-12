Like #AppleEvent tweets to see latest custom animation

As is now traditional, the #AppleEvent hashtag on X displays a custom hashflag graphic in the form of a tiny version of the Wonderlust logo – complete with a special animation when you like #AppleEvent tweets …

When you tap or click the heart to like a tweet, the heart outline dissolves into flying heart pieces in the Wonderlust event colors, mirroring the Apple logo animation used to promote the event. They fly out to the top right, then enter from bottom left to form the solid pink heart.

The colors represent the color options for the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models.

You can test the animation by tapping or clicking the heart here:

X users are commenting that it’s hard not to like and unlike several times to watch it in action.

We will of course be bringing you live coverage from Cupertino, with all the announcements as they happen.