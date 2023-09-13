Apple Watch Series 8 clearance starts at $310, 10.9-inch iPad from $399, Anker iPhone 15 essentials, more

The second-best prices yet on Apple Watch Series 8 arrive from $310 to offer a better value than Series 9. Plus, Apple’s latest 10th Gen 10.9-inch iPad starts at $399 to go alongside a collection of new Anker gear for iPhone 15 starting at $11. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Not sold on Series 9? Apple Watch Series 8 land at second-best prices

The new Apple Watch Series 9 has been officially revealed, and the results are, well, underwhelming. If you’re squinting a little too hard to see the difference between Apple’s latest and greatest and last year’s model, then it’s probably worth just going with the Apple Watch Series 8. Luckily, Amazon is stepping in with some notable discounts that drop the now previous-generation wearable down to $309.99 shipped in several of the 41mm colorways. Down from $399, you’re looking at $89 in savings alongside the second-best price yet. It’s the first markdown since back on Prime Day, which was also the only time we’ve seen it sell for less. Also getting in on the savings, 45mm GPS styles now start at $359.99. That’s down from $429 with much of the same second-best price status attached.

All eyes right now might be focused on the new Series 9 now that pre-orders are live, but Apple Watch Series 8 still delivers plenty of features that make it a compelling upgrade over older models. Let alone as good of a place to start with closing your rings as ever before. Those sentiments are made better by the $90 discount landing today, especially considering just how little is new this time around. We have the full scoop on what’s new, but the highlights are largely the 2,000-nit screen, pinch gestures, and the S9 chip.

The whole device comes centered around an always-on display and backed by the S8 chip that enables the improved gyroscope and accelerometer tech that combines to offer crash detection. On top of being able to monitor overnight sleep, there’s an onboard temperature sensor to go alongside ECG capabilities, blood oxygen monitoring, and stats on all of your other daily exercise.

Apple’s latest 10th Gen 10.9-inch iPad starts at $399

Best Buy is now offering the second-best prices to date on Apple’s new 10th Generation 10.9-inch iPad. With several configurations on sale, pricing starts at $399 shipped in all four vibrant colors of the Wi-Fi 64GB model. That’s down from the usual $449 price tag, delivering $50 in savings and the best price since back in July where it fell $19 less. Best Buy has tons of other configurations on sale, too. If you’re looking to bring home a cellular-enabled 10.9-inch iPad instead, Amazon steps in to offer a new all-time low on the Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB model at $529, down from $599.

Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad was just refreshed right before winter with a more colorful design and more mid-range specs that make this quite the compelling alternative to the more Pro side of the lineup. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, the whole experience is centered around a 10-inch Liquid Retina display backed by True Tone. Then packed within that new form-factor are many of the staples we’ve come to expect like Touch ID in the power button, a 12MP UltraWide camera with Center Stage that now arrives in a design that’s dedicated more towards landscape usage, as well as Wi-Fi and 5G for more flexible connectivity.

Anker’s new Nano iPhone 15 accessories on sale

Last month saw Anker debut a new lineup of chargers for iPhone 15, and now everything’s on sale following yesterday’s Apple keynote. Courtesy of the official Anker storefront on Amazon, you can now save on five different USB-C accessories for your upcoming handset. A favorite has the first chance to save on the new Anker Nano 10,000mAh Power Bank landing at $42. Down from $50, this over $7 discount is a new all-time low. It comes in a pair of styles and stands out from other models on the market thanks to an integrated 30W USB-C cable that’s perfect for iPhone 15. It also has a USB-C and USB-A slot on the side to take advantage of its 10,000mAh battery.

Anker’s new Nano chargers on sale

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$400 direct-drive bundle for Xbox: Moza R3 unbox, setup, and first impressions [Video]

Review: Glorious Model I 2 Wireless gives ultralight, customizable 9-button design [Video]

Review: DJI Osmo Action 4 brings updates but issues still persist [Video]