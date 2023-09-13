iPhone 15 RAM increase confirmed: Pro models get 8GB

One of the pre-launch rumors suggested that there would be iPhone 15 RAM increases, at least for the two Pro models. Reliable source Aaron (@aaronp613) says that he has now been able to confirm this from files present in Xcode.

He found that both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have 8GB RAM, increased from the 6GB found in the equivalent iPhone 14 models …

The two Pro models get the RAM boost as part of the upgrade to the A17 Pro chip.

This should help performance when you have a number of apps open at the same time, as well as when using Safari with a significant number of tabs open.

The base model iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus both have 6GB, which is the same as all four iPhone 14 models.

One rumor that didn’t pan out was a rumored increase in the top storage tier, from 1TB to 2TB. This could potentially have been of interest to those using their iPhone for serious photography and, especially, videography work. The rumor was half-right, as it said that storage tiers for the Pro models would finally start at 256GB, and that turned out to be correct.

However, Apple did have a very nice surprise in store for photographers and videographers: the iPhone 15 now supports tethered shooting to a Mac, for automatic high-speed transfer of photos as they are taken, and for recording video directly to an external SSD.

Tethered shooting is very commonly used in studio photography, not only saving time by eliminating the need to transfer photos at the end of a shoot, but allowing both photographer and client to see photos on a full-sized screen during the shoot.

Shooting video to an external SSD has so far been the preserve of cinema cameras. It is, for example, supported by the BlackMagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K, and has been a popular reason for some to opt for that over competing models. Shooting to SSD provides access to terabyte levels of storage at affordable prices, and again makes it quicker to move from shoot to edit by simply plugging the SSD into a Mac at the end of a shoot.