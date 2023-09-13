When a company claims to offer the “ultimate” drop-proof case, you’d want to ask a few searching questions. But SUPCASE does have all the right answers for its Unicorn Beetle PRO, aka the UB Pro.

The UB Pro won CNET’s first annual drop test, notching up the award for the highest fall without damage. It went on to protect an iPhone against an astonishing 50-foot drop test by Everything Apple Pro, and has survived all manner of attacks, up to and including stopping a bullet …

SUPCASE UB Pro

What else? Let’s see, there’s being run over by a car, being thrown out of another one at 50mph, being hit by lawnmower blades, being trampled by cows, surviving impact by an aircraft towbar, and withstanding explosions. If you need a case tougher than that, it might be time to consider your lifestyle choices!

The UB Pro is made from a mix of unbending polycarbonate and shock-absorbing TPU, hence its ability to protect your phone against both major drops and the most challenging of impacts.

The case comes in two parts: the main casing, and a clip-in front frame which includes a protective seal around the edges. There are generous bezels to protect both the display and camera lenses, and a port cover to keep out dust, dirt, and moisture. There’s also a built-in screen protector, for completely comprehensive protection.

The UB Pro also scores highly for usability. It’s equipped with clicky buttons, rather than the squishy ones often found on protective cases; a kickstand offering three different viewing angles; and a freely-rotating belt clip holster.

New this year are gradient colorways, where the color fades from clear green, blue, or purple into completely clear for a unique look never seen before.

i-Blason Ares Mag

If you prefer your iPhone to look more like a phone, and less like a piece of armor, the i-Blason Ares Mag offers a far more minimalist look, while still offering an impressive degree of protection.

We don’t know whether the Ares Mag can stop a bullet, but it offers many of the same protective features as the UB Pro – including the mix of rigid polycarbonate and shock-absorbing TPU, a built-in screen protector, a port cover, and raised lips to protect both the display and the camera lenses.

Impressively, it passed the same drop tests as the UB Pro, namely a 20-foot drop by CNET and the incredible 50-foot drop by Everything Apple Pro!

Made by Subcase’s sister company, the Ares Mag is available from the i-Blason Amazon store.

So if you’re planning to order any of the iPhone 15 models, and want to ensure that your new phone has some serious protection, the SUPCASE UB Pro and i-Blason Ares Mag have you covered.