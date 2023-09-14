First iPhone 15 Pro ad highlights new titanium finish

Apple on Tuesday announced the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which for the first time feature a titanium frame that makes the phone stronger and also lighter. And to reinforce this new aspect of the iPhone 15 Pro, Apple has just shared an ad on its YouTube channel.

Titanium iPhone 15 Pro

Named “Titanium,” the ad shows a piece of raw titanium falling from space until it transforms into the frame used in the iPhone 15 Pro. The ad ends with the phrase “From the edge of the universe to the palm of your hand,” showing a close-up look at the new iPhone.

“Might meets light. Introducing the new titanium iPhone 15 Pro. Featuring a whole new level of gaming performance with the A17 Pro chip. A more versatile, more advanced Pro camera system. And an aerospace-grade titanium design. iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are our lightest, most powerful Pro models ever,” says the video description.

Of course, since this is the first iPhone made of titanium, it’s no surprise that Apple wants to share this with the world. Most of the marketing images for the new iPhone highlight the word “Titanium” behind the phone. The company explains that the iPhone 15 Pro uses aerospace-grade titanium to ensure the durability and lightness of the device.

Using an industry-first thermo-mechanical process, the titanium bands encase a new substructure made from 100 percent recycled aluminum, bonding these two metals with incredible strength through solid-state diffusion. The aluminum frame helps with thermal dissipation and allows the back glass to be easily replaced.

You can watch the full ad below:

More about the new iPhone

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max come with a new Action button, the more efficient A17 Pro chip, new cameras with 5x optical zoom on the Pro Max, USB-C, and more. Customers can pre-order iPhone 15 Pro starting this Friday, while the devices will hit stores on September 22.