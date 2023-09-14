 Skip to main content

iPhone 15 FineWoven cases arrive, customers show Apple’s post-leather material

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Sep 14 2023 - 9:52 am PT
Apple announced this week that it will no longer sell leather accessories including iPhone 15 cases. The company has a new material in its place that Apple calls FineWoven. Starting today, customers are starting to receive the first FineWoven iPhone 15 cases and share close-up shots including the images above from @tech_instigator.

FineWoven

Apple briefly supplied press attending its “Wonderlust” event on Tuesday with samples of FineWoven cases and bands during the iPhone 15 Pro hands-on experience. That gave us the first real world look at the FineWoven material outside of Apple’s keynote video and online product shots.

Now customers are getting their hands on FineWoven iPhone 15 cases, and we can see actual product shots in a less chaotic environment.

The verdict? Apple has already warned that using MagSafe accessories will probably leave a ring marking in the FineWoven material. Customers are already flagging how easily FineWoven collects dirt.

The best advice? Don’t eat KFC with this case material. Another knock, in the case of the iPhone case, is the leather-like edge that, of course, is not leather.

Apple currently makes a variety of FineWoven accessories:

  • iPhone 15/15 Plus/15 Pro/15 Pro Max cases
  • Apple Watch bands including Modern Buckle and Magnetic Loop
  • MagSafe wallets
  • AirTag holders

Hands-on

See some of the early hands-on shots from customers receiving their deliveries below:

Have FineWoven accessories in hand yet? Let us know what you think in the comments.

