iPhone 15 FineWoven cases arrive, customers show Apple’s post-leather material

Apple announced this week that it will no longer sell leather accessories including iPhone 15 cases. The company has a new material in its place that Apple calls FineWoven. Starting today, customers are starting to receive the first FineWoven iPhone 15 cases and share close-up shots including the images above from @tech_instigator.

FineWoven

Apple briefly supplied press attending its “Wonderlust” event on Tuesday with samples of FineWoven cases and bands during the iPhone 15 Pro hands-on experience. That gave us the first real world look at the FineWoven material outside of Apple’s keynote video and online product shots.

Now customers are getting their hands on FineWoven iPhone 15 cases, and we can see actual product shots in a less chaotic environment.

The verdict? Apple has already warned that using MagSafe accessories will probably leave a ring marking in the FineWoven material. Customers are already flagging how easily FineWoven collects dirt.

The best advice? Don’t eat KFC with this case material. Another knock, in the case of the iPhone case, is the leather-like edge that, of course, is not leather.

Apple currently makes a variety of FineWoven accessories:

iPhone 15/15 Plus/15 Pro/15 Pro Max cases

Apple Watch bands including Modern Buckle and Magnetic Loop

MagSafe wallets

AirTag holders

Hands-on

See some of the early hands-on shots from customers receiving their deliveries below:

The FineWoven part feels nice. But the fact that the sides are different — faux leather? — feels a bit cheap, tbh. pic.twitter.com/NoLf8HJEfv — M.G. Siegler (@mgsiegler) September 14, 2023

First Look at the Apple FineWoven Cases for the 15 Pro Max! pic.twitter.com/NQE03QgdSM — Michael’s Tech Talk (@MichaelsTecTalk) September 14, 2023

Have FineWoven accessories in hand yet? Let us know what you think in the comments.