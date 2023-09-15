iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro were unveiled to the world on Tuesday during Apple’s special “Wonderlust” event. Starting today, you can head to Apple’s website to place your pre-order, with the first deliveries slated to begin next Friday, September 22.

How to pre-order the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro

You can pre-order the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro through Apple’s website starting at 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT this morning. Through Apple’s website, you can also check trade-in values and carrier promotion deals.

You can also pre-order directly through the carrier of your choosing, just be sure to check the fine print on each offer.

What’s new with iPhone 15?

As a quick refresher, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus pack a handful of notable upgrades this year. The headlining change, of course, is the switch to USB-C for charging, but here’s a rundown of the five biggest changes:

USB-C replaces Lightning for charging and data transfer.

The Dynamic Island replaces the notch, giving you a quick and fun way to interact with Live Actvities and more.

A new 48MP camera on the back brings a significant improvement in image quality. This also unlocks a new 2x telephoto zoom option in the Camera app.

Improved performance thanks to the addition of the A16 Bionic chip.

A refreshed design with contoured edges and a new matte finish on the back with color-infusion.

iPhone 15 pricing and colors

The iPhone 15 is available in five colors: pink, black, blue, yellow, and green. Here are the details on pricing and storage capacities for each model:

iPhone 15:

128GB: $799

256GB: $899

512GB: $1099

iPhone 15 Plus:

128GB: $899

256GB: $999

512GB: $1199

What’s new with iPhone 15 Pro?

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max pack their own share of notable upgrades, plus also switch to USB-C. Here’s a rundown of five new features:

A new titanium design that makes the phones more durable and around 10% lighter. Plus, contoured edges to make them more comfortable to hold.

USB-C for charging and data transfer, plus the ability to unlock USB 3.0 transfer speeds with an optional cable.

Apple’s first 3nm processor, the A17 Pro, with significant GPU performance gains, a 10% increase in CPU performance, and better efficiency.

The new Action button replaces the mute switch and can be customized to a variety of different functions: the Camera app, the flashlight, Shortcuts, Accessibility features, and more.

iPhone 15 Pro Max exclusively adds a new tetaprism camera design that enables 5x optical zoom for the first time.

iPhone 15 Pro pricing and colors

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are available in four different colors: Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium. Here are details on pricing and storage configurations for each mode:

iPhone 15 Pro:

128GB: $999

256GB: $1099

512GB: $1299

1TB: $1499

iPhone 15 Pro Max:

256GB: $1199

512GB: $1399

1TB: $1599

As you can see, Apple no longer offers a 128GB configuration for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which means the cheapest model is now $100 more than it was last year.

