If you pre-ordered one of the new iPhone 15 phones, you’re likely looking for a case to protect your device without covering up that sleek design and color.

Totallee just released the perfect solution for everyone looking to protect their new iPhone without ruining its aesthetic. Totallee’s durable, clear iPhone cases add a layer of (almost invisible) protection and extra grip.

THE CLEAR GRIP CASE

Completely Clear

Totallee’s clear cases allow you to enjoy your iPhone’s beautiful design and color while protecting it. Because these cases are completely see-through and branding-free, they leave your iPhone 15 looking fresh out of the box even after you’ve added your case.

An anti-yellowing coating keeps the case looking crystal clear for a long time.

Extra Protection

The case features several protective features. It’s made with shock-absorbing TPU material that protects your phone against drops and prevents scratches. The raised edges around the camera and screen offer added protection, preventing direct contact with surfaces when placed down.

We recommend pairing your clear totallee case with one of their edge-to-edge screen protectors for maximum protection.

Extra Grip

The iPhone’s glass back can be a bit slippery. This case is made with a rubbery finish that adds a ton of extra grip. With all that extra grip, your iPhone stays firmly in your hand, helping avoid drops in the first place.

Slim and Lightweight

At only 0.04”, this is a slim case that still offers plenty of protection. Its slim profile allows you to enjoy the form factor of your new iPhone without adding any unnecessary bulk or weight.

2-Year Warranty

Their cases are built to last and come with a 2-year warranty. If anything happens to your case, they’ll send you a free replacement, no questions asked.

The Clear Choice

The Totallee Clear Grip Case is an outstanding choice for those seeking a minimalist and reliable phone case. Its slim profile, premium quality, enhanced protection, and extra grip make it a clear winner. They are available for $39. Check out totallee when you’re ready to shop for a clear iPhone case this year.

