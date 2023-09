Setting up a VPN on your Apple TV 4K allows you to avoid geographic region restrictions and access services not normally available to you. With tvOS 17, VPN apps can now be installed on the Apple TV directly.

FlowVPN is the first VPN app available to download for the Apple TV set-top box, with more VPN providers jumping onboard now that tvOS 17 is live. Here’s all the best VPN apps for Apple TV available now …

Using a VPN to virtually change your location has a lot of advantages when it comes to streaming services, as so much video content is siloed due to license agreements for different regions. Services offer vastly different rosters of content depending on where you are geographically located.

However, up to now it has been quite difficult to use a VPN with the Apple TV box. The Apple TV did not support VPN natively and that meant you had to set up a VPN on your router and proxy connections through that. But with tvOS 17, the Apple TV can be easily configured to directly use a VPN connection by downloading a compatible VPN app from the App Store.

How to set up a VPN on Apple TV

To set up a VPN on the Apple TV, update to tvOS 17 and then download one of the compatible VPN apps listed below from the App Store.

Sign up for the VPN service and press the enable button inside the app to activate the VPN connection on your Apple TV device. Once a connection is established successfully, tvOS will present an alert ‘VPN App Connected’ in the corner of the screen.

When you are finished, you can disable VPN through the app, or go to the Settings app and manage installed VPN profiles in the VPN & Device Management section.

VPN apps for Apple TV

FlowVPN

The first VPN app available for Apple TV is FlowVPN. The app lets you easily connect through their VPN and pick your preferred VPN server using a visual map UI. You will then be assigned a virtual IP address situated in that geographic location. FlowVPN supports WireGard and IPSec protocol options. You can try out FlowVPN with a free trial. Get the FlowVPN app from the App Store.

IPVanish

IPVanish is now available in the tvOS App Store. IPVanish offers a choice of more than 2,500 servers located all around the world. Their tvOS app lets you easily search their directory to find your server of choice. You can save multiple locations as favorites to easily switch between, and use their Optimal Location feature to automatically a nearby VPN relay server with the best connection to you, optimizing speed and response latency.

PureVPN

PureVPN has racked up thousands of five star reviews for its iPhone and iPad app, and is now on the Apple TV App Store as well. Their UI shows a grid of available server locations, with easy download and upload speed tests to compare your options before you connect. PureVPN offers high-speed connections across more than 90 locations around the world, perfect for streaming in 4K and HD.

SwizzVPN

SwizzVPN offers VPNs physically located in Switzerland and many other countries around the world, with unlimited speed and bandwidth. They uniquely offer one-time unlock purchase options, so you don’t need a monthly subscription to use. Their Apple TV app is perhaps not the prettiest app you’ve ever seen but it is functional: choose from a list of servers, and then press the big green ‘Connect’ button to get started.

Tailscale

Tailscale is also now available on Apple TV. Tailscale lets you create your own secure peer-to-peer network without relying on an intermediate company server network. You can choose an exit node to relay all traffic through from the Apple TV, or the Apple TV can be designated as the exit node itself. You can use Tailscale for free with up to 3 users and 100 devices.

tvOS 17 has only just been released, so you can expect more VPN providers to release Apple TV apps soon. We’ll update this list as more VPN apps become available.