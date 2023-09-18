Things adds interactive widgets, StandBy widgets, and Apple Watch widgets

Cultured Code is out with a big update for its awesome task manager app Things. The new version is packed with features that take advantage of iOS 17, watchOS 10, and iPadOS 17.

All three platforms are heavy on widget features, and Things 3.19 supports them all.

Home screen widgets on iPhone and iPad are now interactive. This means you can mark off tasks from the Things widget without launching the app. As you do this, the next task transitions in smoothly.

iPadOS 17 also gains Lock screen widgets, and Things has a variety of options for your iPad.

Widgets also come to the Apple Watch with the new Smart Stack feature. Things can show your next three tasks when you enable the app’s widget on Apple Watch. The Apple Watch app has also been designed to match the new watchOS 10 style.

Of course, there’s more to iOS 17 than widgets. Take StandBy, for example. This new mode appears when you’re charging an iPhone in landscape orientation. Apps can appear here in the form of… widgets. OK, iOS 17 actually is all about widgets.

Things in StandBy presents a large task list that’s viewable at a glance. When used in the dark, Things shifts to red on black text to be easier on your eyes.

All these new widgets are available today. Things will be ready for macOS Sonoma’s new desktop widgets feature when the macOS 14 is released later this month. Check out Things here.