watchOS 10 comes to Apple Watch with new watch faces, widgets, redesigned apps, more

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Sep 18 2023 - 10:03 am PT
Ready to make your Apple Watch feel brand new? That’s what watchOS 10 will do for you, and the software update is now available to everyone.

Once you update, these are several changes to check out and try in watchOS 10:

  • Control Center now opens with the side button
  • Swiping up opens the new Smart Stack widget view
  • New watch faces include Palette, Snoopy, Solar Analog, Nike Globe, Modular Ultra (Apple Watch Ultra only), Hermès Radial (Apple Watch Hermès only)
  • Redesigned apps include Weather, Stocks, Home, Maps, Messages, World Clock, Activity, and more
  • Mindfulness app now allows discreet and convenient mood tracking with State of Mind logging
  • Medications app sends reminders after 30 minutes if a medicine isn’t logged on time
  • Cycling workouts now work with Bluetooth bike accessories and iPhone can display workout progress

watchOS 10 is available for Apple Watch Series 4 and later. Updating to watchOS 10 requires iOS 17 which runs on iPhone X and later.

