Apple device management software Jamf Pro 11 unveiled at JNUC 2023

Popular Apple device management platform Jamf kicked off its annual conference in Austin, Texas today. Highlights include Jamf Pro 11 which comes with a new, modern UI with seamless onboarding, improved compliance and vulnerability workflows, an AI-powered support bot, and more.

While Jamf is hosting a physical event, it’s also offering virtual access to JNUC 2023 priced at $199 for those who couldn’t make it to Austin.

And the event keynote is available for anyone to watch for free which starts at 9 am CT.

Shared on its blog, Jamf previewed some of the key highlights for JNUC 2023 with Jamf Pro 11 headlining:

Jamf announced the release of Jamf Pro 11, which introduces an entirely refreshed user interface that improves accessibility with color changes, tab support for navigation elements, and improved screen reader behavior and easy shortcuts to many of the most popular workflows. This new look will be extended to Jamf’s entire product portfolio in the future, providing the consistent experience that users expect. Jamf Pro 11 also supports Apple’s Declarative Device Management including new software update management workflows, which will allow admins in Jamf Cloud to schedule and enforce the latest software updates on managed devices by a specific date and time automatically. Apple announced they are further enhancing enrollment workflows with Account Driven Device Enrollment which will be supported in Jamf Pro 11 for macOS Sonoma and iOS 17. Additionally, Jamf Pro 11 includes a simplified and more transparent onboarding experience for end users that allows them to monitor app installation progress as they go about their work.

More content that Jamf will cover at the conference includes:

Better security hygiene with compliance and vulnerability management workflows

Streamlined user enrollment and single sign-on

ZTNA now incorporated into Jamf Connect

Physical access with employee badge now informed by device risk signals

AI-powered functionality to help IT and security teams work smarter not harder

Simplifying management and security for the classroom

Jamf Pro and Jamf School now with StateRAMP Ready status

Get dialed in with everything happening on Jamf’s JNUC landing page.