 Skip to main content

Future Intel chips will let PCs rival Macs by next year, claims CEO

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Sep 20 2023 - 4:00 am PT
0 Comments
Future Intel chips | Company previews future tech

Windows PCs powered by future Intel chips will rival the performance of Apple Silicon Macs, claims the company’s CEO, Pat Gelsinger.

No such claim was made for this year’s chip, Meteor Lake, which will debut on December 14 – but Gelsinger says things will change with Arrow Lake, Lunar Lake, and Panther Lake …

Intel adopts Apple-like chip packaging approach

Intel is already starting to adopt one key element of Apple Silicon chips in this year’s Meteor Lake chips, which will ship just in time for the last Windows PCs of the year. Namely, packaging: combining related chips into a single unit alongside the main CPU for greater efficiency.

Meteor Lake chips combine CPU, GPU, and connectivity in this way, with Intel admitting that the packaging tech is now as important as the size of the chip process used.

Intel is also adopting Apple’s performance and efficiency core approach.

But even these moves won’t enable Meteor Lake to approach either the performance or power efficiency of the current generation of Apple Silicon chips.

Will match Apple’s performance next year

However, Gelsinger claims that Intel will have caught up with Apple Silicon by next year. While CNET’s headline says Intel is claiming it will outclass Apple, the chief exec’s actual quote is somewhat more restrained.

For the processor progression from Meteor Lake through Panther Lake, Intel compares its performance to rivals including Apple on three speed tests: CPUs (central processing units for general computing), GPUs (graphics processing units) and NPUs (neural processing units to speed up AI) within a fixed power budget.

“We look at the aggregate capability that we’re delivering between those three, and we think these platforms get very competitive, the best that Mac or anybody else offers,” Gelsinger said in a press conference at the show. “We’re feeling very, very good about the road map.”

Expects to overtake TSMC in one tech

Intel does claim that it will overtake Apple’s TSMC-made chips in one respect. While it has fallen behind in the race toward ever smaller processes using extreme ultraviolet light (EUV) etching, the next generation of this tech is known as high numeric aperture (high NA) EUV.

CNET’s report says that, compared to TSMC, Intel “expects to be ahead, at least a little bit.”

However, high NA EUV can’t yet produce the size of chips needed to compete with existing processors, so it would rely on advanced packaging techniques to combine smaller ones. Whether this will prove competitive with Apple Silicon remains to be seen.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Mac

Mac

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of MacBook, MacBoo…
Apple Silicon

Apple Silicon

Apple Silicon is Apple's new lineup of processor…
Intel

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor