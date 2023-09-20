These are the new screen savers now available on Apple TV

With the launch of tvOS 17 this week, Apple has added two new screen savers for Apple TV users. These new options join the ever-growing lineup of impressive 4K footage available for Apple TV users.

tvOS 17 was released to the general public on Monday with new features such as VPN support and FaceTime calls. While Apple technically touted the addition of these screensavers as part of tvOS 17, they’ve been gradually rolling out since Monday as a server-side addition.

As shared by 9to5Mac reader Blair on Mastodon, the two new screensavers are more widely becoming available to Apple TV users today.

The two new screensavers showcase Arizona’s Monument Valley and California’s Coastal Redwoods. As with all Apple TV screensavers, these new options show slow-motion aerial footage in 4K resolution.

More Apple TV screen saver tips

You can tap the trackpad on your Siri Remote to view location information for each screen saver. You can also swipe left or right on your Siri Remote to switch between different screen savers as they are playing.

In the Settings app on your Apple TV, you can adjust the number of minutes before a screen saver starts playing. Also in the Settings app, you can choose how often new screen savers are downloaded to your Apple TV.

If you’re listening to music via your Apple TV while a screen saver is playing, tap the right or left side of the trackpad on your Siri Remote to play the next or previous song.

