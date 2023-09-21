BLUETTI’s new EP800 energy storage system will keep your whole house powered up

Energy storage leader BLUETTI has unveiled its latest innovation, the EP800 energy storage system, which empowers homeowners during blackouts – and it even works off the grid.

Introducing BLUETTI’s EP800 energy storage system

BLUETTI decided to launch the EP800 system in response to the surging demand for reliable energy in the face of increasing extreme weather conditions in all seasons. For example, tens of thousands lost power when the unusual and powerful northward-traveling Hurricane Lee skirted New England and Canada in early September.

The EP800 energy storage system provides homeowners with a superior alternative to noisy – and sometimes deadly – gas generators or underpowered batteries that let you down when you need them most. BLUETTI’s latest system is whisper quiet, producing noise levels comparable to a kitchen refrigerator.

The EP800 boasts a maximum continuous output of 9,000 W at either 120 V or 240 V, making it suitable for powering a wide range of power-hungry appliances at the same time, from air conditioners and heaters to stovetops, ovens, and washing machines. Need to charge up that power tool to repair damage or clear debris? No problem.

The EP800 is modular, meaning you have the option to add multiple battery packs if you want to boost your power potential. The EP800 energy storage system can provide between 9,920 Wh and 19,840 Wh of capacity – and that’s a lot of capacity – ensuring most homes can run for days using stored power alone.

BLUETTI is pro-renewable energy, so the EP800 system can, of course, be charged using solar panel arrays. It’s equipped with dual maximum power point tracking charge controllers and can maximize solar energy at a rate of 9,000 W. It stores excess solar power in the batteries and ensures a steady and reliable power supply when needed. This capability is a game-changer, particularly for users who live in remote areas, in regions with unreliable power grids, or for those who live, or are thinking about living, off-grid.

The EP800 system is hardy – it has a NEMA 4X rating, ensuring its exceptional resilience in the face of dust, water, ice, and moisture, meaning you can confidently install it in a basement or on an exterior wall. And it’s robust: it operates smoothly within a temperature range of -4℉ to 122℉.

Homeowners can monitor and manage their EP800 systems through a user-friendly mobile app, which allows users to check the battery level, energy consumption, and renewable energy generation, among many other great features.

The EP800 system has a minimum 10-year lifespan – and a 10-year warranty – and that translates to a daily cost of around $3, and even less if it’s hooked up to solar and pulls grid power during off-peak hours. And, of course, there’s no gasoline spend.

The EP800 energy storage system is now available on BLUETTI’s official website for a special launch price starting at $5,999 – that’s an incredible $3,000 in savings. Plus, it could qualify for a 30% tax credit (contingent on the purchaser applying for the tax credit), bringing the price down even further to $4,199.30.

Don’t wait – this special introductory offer ends in just a couple of days.

Try BLUETTI EP800 Free for 30 Days. BLUETTI is currently running an Energy Freedom Program to help households reduce their energy bills and achieve power independence. 30 households in California with monthly bills over $100 can apply for a free trial of the EP800 system for a full month. After the trial, they can either return the product at no cost or keep it for an incredible 40% off the retail price. Give it a try as the trial is totally money and worry-free. All it takes is a few clicks to sign up, and BLUETTI will take care of everything from shipping to installation. Limited offer, grab it now!

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and providing green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online.

Follow BLUETTI on Twitter here and on Facebook here.

Photos: BLUETTI