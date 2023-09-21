Apple updates Pages, Keynote, and Numbers with new features for iOS 17

Apple has released new versions of Pages, Keynote, and Numbers. The updates introduce new features for iOS 17 and the Mac.

Here’s what’s new in version 13.2 for each iWork app today.

Pages for iPhone and iPad

Bring new dimension to your documents with 3D objects in USDZ format Make your documents more expressive by adding Stickers* • See inline predictions for text as you type* Easily begin collaborating on a document with others while on a FaceTime call* Find and open suggested documents when searching for Pages with Spotlight* Drag documents to the Pages icon on your Home Screen to open or import them* Use the new Minimalist Report template featuring elegant typography, colors, and layout Style paragraphs with new options for borders and background colors Remove external borders on charts imported from Microsoft Office files

Keynote for iPhone and iPad

Bring new dimension to your presentations with 3D objects in USDZ format Play embedded animations within USDZ files or use Magic Move to animate 3D objects across slides Make your presentations more expressive by adding Stickers* See inline predictions for text as you type* Easily begin collaborating on a presentation with others while on a FaceTime call* Find and open suggested presentations when searching for Keynote with Spotlight* Drag documents to the Keynote icon on your Home Screen to open or import them* Add motion to your presentation with new dynamic themes and live video slide layouts Export your presentation in ProRes formats, now on iPhone and iPad Remove external borders on charts imported from Microsoft Office files

Numbers for iPhone and iPad

Bring new dimension to your spreadsheets with 3D objects in USDZ format Make your spreadsheets more expressive by adding Stickers* See inline predictions for text as you type* Easily begin collaborating on a spreadsheet with others while on a FaceTime call* Find and open suggested spreadsheets when searching for Numbers with Spotlight* Drag documents to the Numbers icon on your Home Screen to open or import them* Remove external borders on charts imported from Microsoft Office files

Pages for Mac

Bring new dimension to your documents with 3D objects in USDZ format Use the new Minimalist Report template featuring elegant typography, colors, and layout Style paragraphs with new options for borders Remove external borders on charts imported from Microsoft Office files

Keynote for Mac

Bring new dimension to your presentations with 3D objects in USDZ format Play embedded animations within USDZ files or use Magic Move to animate 3D objects across

slides Add motion to your presentation with new dynamic themes and live video slide layouts Remove external borders on charts imported from Microsoft Office files

Numbers for Mac

Bring new dimension to your documents with 3D objects in USDZ format Remove external borders on charts imported from Microsoft Office files

Features denoted with an asterisk require iOS 17 or later.