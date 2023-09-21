Apple updates Pages, Keynote, and Numbers with new features for iOS 17

Apple has released new versions of Pages, Keynote, and Numbers. The updates introduce new features for iOS 17 and the Mac.
Here’s what’s new in version 13.2 for each iWork app today.
Pages for iPhone and iPad
Bring new dimension to your documents with 3D objects in USDZ format
Make your documents more expressive by adding Stickers* • See inline predictions for text as you type*
Easily begin collaborating on a document with others while on a FaceTime call*
Find and open suggested documents when searching for Pages with Spotlight*
Drag documents to the Pages icon on your Home Screen to open or import them*
Use the new Minimalist Report template featuring elegant typography, colors, and layout
Style paragraphs with new options for borders and background colors
Remove external borders on charts imported from Microsoft Office files
Keynote for iPhone and iPad
Bring new dimension to your presentations with 3D objects in USDZ format
Play embedded animations within USDZ files or use Magic Move to animate 3D objects across slides
Make your presentations more expressive by adding Stickers*
See inline predictions for text as you type*
Easily begin collaborating on a presentation with others while on a FaceTime call*
Find and open suggested presentations when searching for Keynote with Spotlight*
Drag documents to the Keynote icon on your Home Screen to open or import them*
Add motion to your presentation with new dynamic themes and live video slide layouts
Export your presentation in ProRes formats, now on iPhone and iPad
Remove external borders on charts imported from Microsoft Office files
Numbers for iPhone and iPad
Bring new dimension to your spreadsheets with 3D objects in USDZ format
Make your spreadsheets more expressive by adding Stickers*
See inline predictions for text as you type*
Easily begin collaborating on a spreadsheet with others while on a FaceTime call*
Find and open suggested spreadsheets when searching for Numbers with Spotlight*
Drag documents to the Numbers icon on your Home Screen to open or import them*
Remove external borders on charts imported from Microsoft Office files
Pages for Mac
Bring new dimension to your documents with 3D objects in USDZ format
Use the new Minimalist Report template featuring elegant typography, colors, and layout
Style paragraphs with new options for borders
Remove external borders on charts imported from Microsoft Office files
Keynote for Mac
Bring new dimension to your presentations with 3D objects in USDZ format
Play embedded animations within USDZ files or use Magic Move to animate 3D objects across
slides
Add motion to your presentation with new dynamic themes and live video slide layouts
Remove external borders on charts imported from Microsoft Office files
Numbers for Mac
Bring new dimension to your documents with 3D objects in USDZ format
Remove external borders on charts imported from Microsoft Office files
Features denoted with an asterisk require iOS 17 or later.
