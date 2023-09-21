All-time lows on Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro are now headlining all of the day’s best deals, with prices starting at $729. Joined by the even more affordable 10.9-inch iPad at $379, and you’ll have your pick between two compelling iPadOS experiences. Just don’t forget that AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are already on sale at $200 ahead of shipping tomorrow. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Score all-time lows on Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro

B&H is now offering the best prices yet on Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro. Now headlined by the Wi-Fi 256GB model, today’s offer lands at $799. It’s $100 off the usual $899 price tag, and the first time we’ve seen it drop below $800. This is $20 under the previous all-time low, and the first chance to save since back in July. Also getting in on the savings is the entry-level 128GB configuration, which now starts at $729. That’s down from its usual $799 price tag and matching the best price yet.

Apple just released the latest generation of iPad Pro last fall and now you can finally save on the latest iPadOS experience. This time around, everything with the latest M2 iPad Pro comes centered around a familiar form-factor as previous models with all of the staples like Apple Pencil 2 support, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, all-day battery, and integration with Magic Keyboard; there are some notable improvements, like the M2 chip which powers its 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. Circling back on the Apple Pencil 2 support, M2 iPad Pro also packs a new hover feature that offers another way to interact with the interface, which you can learn more about in our coverage.

Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad starts from $379

B&H is now offering the best price to date on Apple’s latest 10.9-inch 10th Generation iPad. Now dropping the Wi-Fi 64GB model down to $379 in silver and blue styles, today’s offer lands with $70 in savings from the usual $449 going rate. This is only the second time it has dropped this low, matching the discount we saw back on Prime Day. You’re also looking at an extra $20 in savings from our previous mention.

Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad was just refreshed right before winter with a more colorful design and more mid-range specs that make this quite the compelling alternative to the more Pro side of the lineup. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, the whole experience is centered around a 10-inch Liquid Retina display backed by True Tone. Then packed within that new form-factor are many of the staples we’ve come to expect like Touch ID in the power button, a 12MP UltraWide camera with Center Stage that now arrives in a design that’s dedicated more towards landscape usage, as well as Wi-Fi and 5G for more flexible connectivity.

AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C already on sale at $200

Apple’s all-new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are already on sale. Slated to begin shipping on Friday, you can lock-in a pre-order for the new true wireless earbuds at $200 courtesy of Best Buy. That’s $49 off the usual $249 price tag, and landing at within $1 of the sale price of the Lightning-enabled pair. With the embargo just lifting this morning on the refreshed pair of flagship earbuds from Apple, it’s only fitting we’d see a discount on the new USB-C buds.

Even though USB-C is now found on the charging case to go alongside MagSafe support, it really is the software features rolling out today that make AirPods Pro 2 the best earbuds yet from Apple. Now outfitted with Adaptive Audio that dynamically adjusts noise based on your surroundings, the AirPods Pro 2 also can automatically turn on Transparency mode when it detects you’re talking to someone.

