Here’s how to hide silent bell icon on iPhone 15 Pro

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Sep 22 2023 - 1:20 pm PT
1 Comment
hide silent bell icon iPhone 15 Pro

Along with the new Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro comes an interesting addition to the status bar – a silence mode icon next to the time. Fortunately, Apple has included a way to hide silent bell icon on iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, here’s how.

The Action button sits in the same place as the side switch on previous iPhone models and works with a long press.

The default is set to turn silent mode on and off. But even if you customize the Action button to control something else, a new silent bell icon shows in the iPhone 15 Pro status bar right next to the time.

Spotted by MKBHD, the good news is there’s a quick fix in Settings to remove the silent mode icon.

How to hide silent bell icon on iPhone 15 Pro

  1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max
  2. Choose Sounds & Haptics near the top
  3. Tap the second toggle down next to Show in Status Bar to hide silent bell

Here’s how it looks to hide the silent bell icon on iPhone 15 Pro:

Hide silent bell icon on iPhone 15 Pro 1

And if you haven’t customized your Action button yet, navigate to Settings > Action button. Here are the options for the new button:

  • Silent mode (default)
  • Focus mode
  • Camera
  • Flashlight
  • Voice Memo
  • Shortcut
  • Accessibility features like magnifier and more
  • No Action
  • Translate will arrive with an update “later this year”

If you change the Action button to activate something other than silent mode, you can turn silent on/off from Control Center or Settings > Sounds & Haptics.

Are you going to hide the silent bell or do you prefer to keep it? Share your thoughts in the comments!

