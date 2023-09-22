Super thin iPhone 15 and 15 Pro cases by totallee now available

Totallee is the leading manufacturer of super-thin cases that provide everyday protection without adding bulk. They are now shipping their popular cases for all the new iPhones, including the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. If you just received your new iPhone and are in need of a case, here are 7 reasons why a totallee case may be the perfect option for you.

Super Thin (and Light)

Measuring only 0.02” and weighing only 0.01oz, these are the ideal iPhone cases for people who want to retain the original form factor of their device. Totallee is the Goldilocks case, being the perfect middle option between going caseless and settling for a bulky alternative.

Colors that Complement the iPhone

Totallee’s cases are available in 6 colors: Green, Frosted Clear, Red, Frosted Black, Navy Blue, and Clear. The Navy Blue closely matches the Blue Titanium phone, the Frosted Black looks great on the Black Titanium iPhone, and Frosted Clear goes perfectly with White Titanium. The Clear case is perfect for showing off your iPhone and our recommendation if you opted for the Natural Titanium finish.

Everyday Protection

These cases will keep your iPhone looking new by protecting it from everyday wear, scratches, and bumps. And a raised edge around the camera adds extra protection when the phone is placed down.

Zero branding

You will find no logos or distracting patterns on any of totallee’s cases. They are designed to be as sleek and minimalistic as possible to highlight the beauty of the iPhone. If minimal and understated is what you’re after, totallee is the case to get.

MagSafe Charging Compatible

You can use MagSafe and wireless charging without having to remove the case. They also offer options with built-in MagSafe, which works perfectly with all MagSafe accessories..

2-Year Warranty

Every case is backed by a 2-year warranty. If you damage your case or anything else happens, they’ll send you a replacement case, no questions asked.

1% To Charity

Totallee donates 1% of all sales to charities working on the front lines to help end the homelessness crisis.

All totallee cases are available for $39 and $49 for the MagSafe version. Orders over $50 ship free (add a screen protector to get free shipping).

Select colors tend to sell out. Check availability on Amazon if they’re out of stock on the website.