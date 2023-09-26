 Skip to main content

Should you install macOS Sonoma on your Mac?

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Sep 26 2023 - 12:30 pm PT
2 Comments
Should you upgrade to macOS Sonoma

macOS 14 is now available for all users and comes with new features like interactive widgets, Game Mode, 100+ wallpapers/screen savers, and more. But should you install macOS Sonoma on your Mac right away? Follow along for some advice to pick the best choice for your situation.

macOS Sonoma was relatively stable during the beta testing period from June until September with the 9to5Mac team finding the Sonoma release candidate very stable so you shouldn’t run into any major issues with the public release. That said, there are a few other considerations before updating.

For tips on making the update go as smoothly as possible, check out our full guide:

Should you install macOS Sonoma?

TL;DR: if you have concerns about app compatibility or small bugs, you should wait for at least the first macOS Sonoma update

  • If you have critical apps that must work, check for Sonoma compatibility with the third-party developers before upgrading
  • If you’re ok with the possibility of minor issues, go for it!
  • If you still aren’t sure, install Sonoma on a secondary Mac if you have one – or hold off for now
  • Remember to make a fresh backup before installing macOS Sonoma 😁

Lastly, you could opt to install the new OS on a separate, bootable USB drive (steps for Ventura should work for Sonoma):

How to install macOS Sonoma

should you install macOS Sonoma 1

macOS Sonoma comes in just under 13 GB in size:

  • Back up your Mac before installing the update
  • Open System Settings on your Mac
  • Click General > Software Update
  • Look for macOS Sonoma to appear
  • Click Upgrade Now

And for a closer look at the top features in macOS Sonoma, check out my colleague Jeff’s video:

Comments

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

