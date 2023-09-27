Eufy security cameras are getting an update that allows them to track a visitor across multiple cameras, and send you a single video alert which follows the visitor between views.

A demo video shows a delivery driver dropping off a package, and one view shows them placing the package in a yard, combined with a view from a second camera which shows the driver getting back into their van at the front of the home …

Eufy shared the new feature with The Verge, where a low-res GIF can be seen.

The signature hardware feature of the new line is its dual lenses — with one camera that’s wide angle and one telephoto for zooming in to better identify faces and license plates. But there’s also a new standout ability: cross-camera tracking and video splicing. “This technology is taken from the banking and traffic industry,” Eufy spokesperson Brett White told The Vergein a briefing. “Each camera can pick up motion and follow it — so you now get one spliced video showing every event across each camera.”

The feature requires the HomeBase 3 hub, which uses on-device AI to identify people, and then combines the various video feeds into a single clip.

The Eufy HomeBase 3 ($149.99) also adds AI-powered smart alerts to the cameras for free, including facial recognition and person, pet, and vehicle detection. The HomeBase 3 now also comes with a 1TB hard drive. Locally stored recordings are accessible for free with no subscription, and paid cloud storage is also available.

Initially, the tracking feature will be free, and owners of older cameras will also be able to use it, provided they have the hub. However, the plan is to incorporate it into a future subscription package, even though all the work is done locally, without needing access to a remote server.

Eufy made the announcement alongside three new cameras.

Anker’s smart home brand Eufy is revamping its camera lineup with a new SoloCam battery-powered outdoor camera ($199.99), Floodlight Cam E340 ($219.99), Video Doorbell E340 ($179.99), and Indoor Cam S350.

A couple of important points to note. One, only the Eufy Cam 2 lineup is HomeKit-compatible. Two, Anker‘s Eufy security cameras were the ones caught sending footage to the cloud even while claiming it was only stored locally. The company later acknowledged the breach of privacy, but left a number of questions unanswered.