Apple Pay fall promo offers up to 15% off at Brooks Brothers, Madewell, more

Apple Pay has launched new deals for using the payment method this fall. There are four retailers offering 10-15% off clothing, fashion, and more: Brooks Brothers, Madewell, Farfetch, and Revolve. Check out all the details below on the new Apple Pay promo.

The new Apple Pay promo is available now through October 8. Apple shared about the new deals in an email to users and on a landing page with the tagline “Step out in style this fall.”

Here are the four fall discounts:

Apple also highlights that all Apple Card purchases with Apple Pay earn unlimited 2% Daily Cash back on top of the extra fall savings.

And here’s the fine print for the limited-time deals:

