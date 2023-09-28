Apple releases iMovie and Clips app updates with iPhone 15 Pro support and more

Apple has delivered its latest updates for iMovie and Clips on iPhone and iPad today. The new releases come with support for log-encoded video shot on iPhone 15 Pro, bug fixes, and Final Cut Pro for iPad support.

iMovie 3.0.2 comes with support for iPhone 15 Pro log video recordings which gives more flexibility and range for color grading and visual effects.

It also lets users import iMovie projects into Final Cut Pro for iPad to get access to its advanced features.

Two bugs are also fixed so projects open normally and there is no longer an erroneous “Storage Almost Full” flaw.

iMovie 3.0.2

Easily open your iMovie project in Final Cut Pro for iPad and take advantage of advanced editing and effects.

Adds support for log-encoded video recorded with iPhone 15 Pro.

Fixes an issue where selecting an iMovie project in the Files app would sometimes result in the project not opening.

Fixes an issue where exporting a video would sometimes result in displaying an incorrect “Storage Almost Full” error.

Clips 3.1.5

Meanwhile, the new Clips for iPhone and iPad features log support for the 15 Pro along with a fix for an empty clip issue:

Adds support for log-encoded video recorded with iPhone 15 Pro.

Fixes an issue where selecting Share Video would sometimes result in an empty clip saved to Photos.

You can download the latest iMovie and Clips releases now for free on the App Store.