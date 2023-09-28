 Skip to main content

Apple releases iMovie and Clips app updates with iPhone 15 Pro support and more

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Sep 28 2023 - 10:44 am PT
1 Comment
iPhone 15 Pro Max sales | Close-up of camera lens on last year's model

Apple has delivered its latest updates for iMovie and Clips on iPhone and iPad today. The new releases come with support for log-encoded video shot on iPhone 15 Pro, bug fixes, and Final Cut Pro for iPad support.

iMovie 3.0.2 comes with support for iPhone 15 Pro log video recordings which gives more flexibility and range for color grading and visual effects.

It also lets users import iMovie projects into Final Cut Pro for iPad to get access to its advanced features.

Two bugs are also fixed so projects open normally and there is no longer an erroneous “Storage Almost Full” flaw.

iMovie 3.0.2

  • Easily open your iMovie project in Final Cut Pro for iPad and take advantage of advanced editing and effects.
  • Adds support for log-encoded video recorded with iPhone 15 Pro.
  • Fixes an issue where selecting an iMovie project in the Files app would sometimes result in the project not opening.
  • Fixes an issue where exporting a video would sometimes result in displaying an incorrect “Storage Almost Full” error.

Clips 3.1.5

Meanwhile, the new Clips for iPhone and iPad features log support for the 15 Pro along with a fix for an empty clip issue:

  • Adds support for log-encoded video recorded with iPhone 15 Pro.
  • Fixes an issue where selecting Share Video would sometimes result in an empty clip saved to Photos.

You can download the latest iMovie and Clips releases now for free on the App Store.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Clips

Clips

Apple's Clips app released for iPhone and iPad i…
iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro
IMovie

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12