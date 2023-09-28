 Skip to main content

CarPlay goes camping with new Airstream app for monitoring connected RV functions

Zac Hall  | Sep 28 2023
There’s officially a CarPlay app for everything now. Airstream, yes, that Airstream, now features a CarPlay app for monitoring RV functions.

It turns out RVs have gotten smarter over the years. Airstream already offers a mobile app for its Smart Control system. The latest version puts Tow Mode and Camp Mode information on your dashboard.

Features now available in the Smart Control app on CarPlay include Tow Mode and Camp Mode. Tow Mode allows owners to monitor important RV systems, such as tank levels and battery status. Classic Travel Trailer owners can also use Tow Mode to monitor their trailer’s tire pressure to ensure proper inflation.

Using Camp Mode owners can monitor the internal temperature and power systems when away from the travel trailer. Temperature is especially important for the well-being of pets patiently waiting for their owners to return to the Airstream. Using the Smart Control homepage, users can easily toggle between Tow and Camp modes.

Here’s a look at Tow Mode:

And here’s a view of Camp Mode:

The company says the new CarPlay experience is coming through the Airstream Smart Control system for the late-model Airstream Classic and Pottery Barn Special Edition travel trailers. Look for the update in the App Store soon.

