Apple is constantly promoting its devices as secure due to their unique combination of hardware and software. Because of this, many companies have been opting for the Mac for their IT departments over other platforms – and a new IDC survey endorsed by Apple reveals that 76% of IT decision-makers believe that the Mac is more secure than other computers.

Apple highlighted the latest IDC report on its Enterprise webpage. In the document, IDC reveals that 47% of the companies surveyed said they plan to adopt more Macs in their IT department because they believe it’s more secure. At the same time, 36% point out that the number one reason why companies are adopting more Macs is ease of deployment and management.

The Mac and macOS offer many security features that are highly praised by enterprise customers. For example:

Apple’s device management APIs ensure that enterprise devices are managed from first boot

Apple’s endpoint detection APIs offers IT teams a way to ensure devices stay secure while also maintaining user performance

Apple also offers identity integrations with a built-in SSO framework that works with modern identity providers (IdPs) so enterprises can easily scale up to thousands of Macs and connect to Okta, Ping, etc.

Touch ID on macOS stays local on the device so users trust it, but it’s combo of seamless hardware and software through Apple Silicon is a big win for IT

More reasons to use macOS in the enterprise environment

In addition, IDC points out that macOS offers better malware control due to its multi-layered security for running third-party apps. Every app available on the Mac App Store is reviewed and certified by Apple, and companies can restrict the installation of apps from other sources.

Even with apps distributed outside the Mac App Store, there’s a notarization system to prevent unsigned apps from running.

Another advantage that macOS has over other desktop operating systems is how quickly Apple can deliver software updates and security patches to Mac users at no extra cost. There’s also the fact that Apple services like iMessage and iCloud have end-to-end encryption to ensure that all sensitive data is protected.

“Security is one of our main pillars of value at Inter. We chose Mac because of their robust security features and streamlined ecosystem, which collectively reduced our IT workloads.” Guilherme Ximenes, Chief Technology Officer, Inter

You can read IDC’s full report on enterprise security here.

