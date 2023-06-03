Apple @ Work: Apple’s control over the device management protocol is about protecting the user experience

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Kolide, the device trust solution that ensures that if a device isn’t secure, it can’t access your cloud apps. If you have Okta, Kolide can help you get your fleet to 100% compliance. They’re Zero Trust for Okta. Learn more or request a demo today.

In a fast-moving digital world, it can be easy to forget that behind every device, every system, and every line of code, there are people just trying to do their jobs. Security vendors have a responsibility to protect the IT environment and ensure that the machines are locked down as much as possible. On the other hand, IT professionals are constantly thinking about security and taking steps to protect their organizations from cyber threats. But where does Apple fit into this equation?

About Apple @ Work: Bradley Chambers managed an enterprise IT network from 2009 to 2021. Through his experience deploying and managing firewalls, switches, a mobile device management system, enterprise grade Wi-Fi, 100s of Macs, and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple IT managers deploy Apple devices, build networks to support them, train users, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for IT departments.

Apple has long been known for its commitment to delivering a great user experience across all its products. This is no different when it comes to device management protocols. By controlling the APIs that device management vendors can use, Apple ensures that they stay within the guardrails to provide users with a seamless experience. The best analogy I can come up with is the bumper rails in a bowling alley that kids often will use. Apple has built bumper rails for security vendors to work in, and over time, they’re expanding those rails as technology allows

Apple’s focus is that user experience is king

Apple’s approach to device management is rooted in its commitment to providing a great user experience. People started using Macs at work because they were known for their reliability, ease of use, and sleek design. As such, Apple is keen to protect that experience and prevent enterprise security software from bloating down the system, rendering it unusable. We all remember the days when your work Windows PC was so bloated with security software that it wasn’t usable up to its full potential.

Apple controls what device management vendors can do technically as it controls the APIs. Vendors can layer on features, but Apple has guardrails in place to ensure that the user experience is not compromised. Apple is trying to strike a balance between getting the right sort of observability data for security analysis while still protecting user privacy with iCloud data and maintaining a great experience.

As Apple has expanded how security vendors can interact with the Mac, it has been able to strike the balance between getting the right observability data for security analysis tools and protecting user privacy with iCloud data. This allows for a great experience while also providing essential security measures. Apple’s commitment to its users is evident in the way it has crafted its device management protocols. Realistically, you can use a Mac with every bit of device management from your IT department including endpoint security software that conforms to SOC2 compliance. While the Windows world has come a long way in terms of reliability for a managed device, I truly believe that Apple still provides the best overall experience at work – for IT, security vendors, and especially for end users. I believe we’re in the golden age of the enterprise workstation.

