Get stoked for ski/ride season with the all-new Slopes experience on iPhone and Apple Watch

The 23/24 winter season is around the corner in the Northern Hemisphere and ski and ride tracking app Slopes has a new update that brings a range of great new features. Here’s what’s new for Slopes alongside iOS 17 and watchOS 10.

Apple Design Award-winning Slopes has delivered consistent updates over the years with the major update arriving last year being interactive ski maps for over 200 resorts.

Now indie dev Curtis Herbert of Breakpoint Studio has launched the all-new Slopes that takes advantage of the neat new capabilities of iOS 17 and watchOS 10.

Curtis shared all the details on the Slopes blog and highlighted that even more “exciting” news and updates arriving in the “next few months.”

Slopes 2023.10 upgrades and changes

All-new Apple Watch experience with watchOS 10

watchOS 10 Smart Stack support

StandBy support for iPhone

Live Activity support on iPhone after starting a recording on Apple Watch

Auto-resume updates including menu no longer pops up when you hit pause for a smoother experience (still an option with a button next to resume)

Use Memoji in Slopes

Share “add me as a friend on Slopes” link via Apple Watch

Here’s a look at the new Apple Watch experience:

And here’s the new experience of starting a recording from iPhone on Apple Watch:

Slopes is a free download from the App Store (Android too) with no ads and includes unlimited tracking, key stats/summaries, snow conditions, season/lifetime overviews, find your friends on the mountain, plus Siri and HealthKit support.

Available from a $3.99 single pass to $29.99/year subscription (and $49.99/year family subscription), Slopes Premium unlocks “stats for every run and powerful insights into your performance, including live recording on Interactive Trail Maps, 3D & AR replays on iOS, fitness insights when you record with Apple Watch, Garmin, or through Health Connect by Android, and more.”

Think snowy thoughts, everyone! 😎⛷️🏂