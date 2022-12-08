Slopes iOS app gets major update with live, interactive ski maps for 200 resorts

Apple Design Award-winning ski and ride tracking app Slopes is out today with a big update – interactive maps available for more than 200 resorts around the world. The functionality brings live tracking for where you and your friends are with lift and run details overlayed on-screen, plus you can see exactly where you’ve been.

Last year Slopes debuted its privacy-focused location sharing to easily keep track of friends or family on the mountain. Now the app is making it easier than ever to navigate resorts with live, interactive ski maps.

Developer Curtis Herbert and team have built the impressive mapping from scratch for high accuracy with the new interactive experience available at 200 resorts.

In North America, the Slopes feature works at over 100 resorts – all the major ones you’d hope for plus medium-sized resorts too.

The feature is also available in the European Alps at Les 3 Vallées, Tignes-Val d’Isère, Paradiski, Les 2 Alpes, Les Portes du Soleil, Zermatt, Davos, Laax-Flims, Verbier, St. Moritz, Ischgl, and the famous Dolomiti Superski domain.

And in Japan, Slopes users can take advantage of the new capability at Niseko United, the entire 10-mountain resorts area of Hakuba Valley, and Nozawa Onsen.

If your home resort isn’t included in this release, hang tight as Slopes is working to include many more over time.

Slopes is a free download from the App Store (Android too) with no ads and includes unlimited tracking, key stats/summaries, snow conditions, season/lifetime overviews, find your friends on the mountain, plus Siri and HealthKit support.

Available as a $29.99/year subscription, Slopes Premium unlocks “stats for every run and powerful insights into your performance, including live recording on Interactive Trail Maps, 3D & AR replays on iOS, fitness insights when you record with Apple Watch, Garmin, or through Health Connect by Android, and more.”

