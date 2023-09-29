Today we are showing the Touch Bar fans some love with a solid $250 off the 13-inch Apple M2 MacBook Pro starting from $1,049 shipped alongside some of the best deals ever on previous-generation iPhone 12 handsets starting from $270 Prime shipped. Moving over the accessory space, Amazon is now offering its best price ever on Apple’s 96W USB-C Power Adapter at under $50 and we are now seeing as much as 45% off handmade genuine leather Apple Watch Ultra/2 and Series 6/7/8/9 bands alongside some exclusive deals on beautiful metal bracelet-style bands. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Touch Bar freaks unite! Save $250 on the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model 13-inch Apple M2 MacBook Pro from $1,049 shipped. Regularly $1,299 directly from Apple, this is a solid $250 price drop and the lowest price we can find. After falling into the $1,099 region for most of this year at Amazon, it has dropped back down to the lowest price we have tracked there across 2023 to match the Amazon all-time low. While many folks favor the more colorful, Touch Bar-free M2 MacBook Air, it is quite clear that while the pro is overkill for most folks, some feel it remains a beast of a machine. More details can be found right here.

MagSafe-equipped iPhone 12 models now start at $270 all-time lows

Today Woot is kicking off its latest certified refurbished iPhone event to deliver some serious deals on Apple’s previous-generation 12 series handsets. While we have moved on to series 15 at this point, the 12 remains – especially at prices like these – a compelling option for folks that just don’t need the latest and greatest. The iPhone 12 is delivering some serious value today while still featuring MagSafe capabilities and the more squared-off form-factor. One of the highlights from the bunch has the iPhone 12 Pro Max starting from $579.99 for the 128GB capacity in all four colorways. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Down from the original $1,099 price tag, you’re looking at one of the best prices ever with $519 in savings attached. Today’s deal drops it well below our previous $620 certified refurbished mention for the best price we can find.

All of today’s iPhone 12 deals:

Give Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 the leather band Apple won’t sell you at up to 45% off

With the launch of Apple Watch Series 9 and the new Ultra 2 flagship model, Pad & Quill is now offering some deep deals on its gorgeous leather straps. After having a chance to go hands-on with the brand’s leather Apple Watch bands, I can confidently say they are among the best leather options out there. Completely supple and rugged to the touch and well made with parachute-grade stitching, they add both a touch of elegance and natural design to any Apple Watch. Ready for running errands, heading out into the woods, or meetings at work, the Pad & Quill military-inspired bands are some of the most versatile on the market and they are now up to 45% off using code AW30 at checkout.More details right here.

Looking for the best metal bracelet straps for Apple Watch ultra and Series 9 or older?

SANDMARC makes some of the best high-quality metal bracelet-style Apple Watch bands that almost never go on sale, and you can dive in with our exclusive discounts below:

Apple 96W USB-C Power Adapter all-time low

Amazon is now offering its best price ever on the Apple 96W USB-C Power Adapter at $49.89 shipped. This unit carries a $79 regular price directly from Apple, it has fetched between roughly $64 and $76 at Amazon this year where it is now at a new all-time low. “The 96W USB-C Power Adapter offers fast, efficient charging at home, in the office or on the go.” More details right here.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$400 direct-drive bundle for Xbox: Moza R3 unbox, setup, and first impressions [Video]

Review: Glorious Model I 2 Wireless gives ultralight, customizable 9-button design [Video]

Review: DJI Osmo Action 4 brings updates but issues still persist [Video]