We are ready to kick off another work week with the best deals on Apple gear and accessories starting with the new Apple Watch Ultra 2. Apple’s latest flagship wearable has now dropped to the lowest price we have tracked yet at $774 shipped. That deal is now joined by the new Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones with Spatial Audio at $100 off the going rate alongside a $99 price drop on iPad mini 6. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 falls to new all-time low

The new Apple Watch Ultra 2 has officially begun shipping, and now it’s seeing a discount, too. Courtesy of Amazon, the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes in nearly every style and color, dropping down to $774 shipped. It’s only a $25 discount from the usual $799 price tag, but today’s offer still lets you bring home Apple’s latest for less. We break down the new addition to Apple’s fitness stable in our launch coverage.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 arrives as the second-generation rugged wearable from Apple with a few upgrades over its predecessor. Everything rests within the same elevated case as before, with a more distinct side module that encompasses the usual Digital Crown, as well as a secondary, customizable action button to round out the form-factor adjustments. There is the new S9 chip at the center of the experience, which also happens to power the new pinch gesture recognition tech for one-handed interactions.

New Beats Studio Pro with Spatial Audio return to all-time low at $100 off

Today only, Woot is now offering the new Beats Studio Pro Wireless Bluetooth Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $249.99 shipped. Regularly $350 and still fetching as much at Amazon, directly from Apple, and elsewhere, this is a solid $100 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal matches our previous mention from back in August as only the second time they have dropped this low. Now marked down in all four colorways and joining a price drop on the translucent Beats Studio Buds+ that are now down at $130 shipped on Amazon, the new Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones just debuted for the first time over the last couple months and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review where we said “they make AirPods Max impossible to recommend (for now).”

Save $99 on Apple’s iPad mini 6 today

We are now tracking some solid deals via Amazon on Apple’s iPad mini 6 in both the 64GB and upgraded configuration. You’ll find the 64GB mini 6 down at $399.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This is just over $99 off the going rate and matching our previous mention for the lowest we have tracked since Labor Day weekend last month. The savings also move over to the upgraded 256GB model iPad mini 6, which is now selling from $549.99 shipped. Regularly $649, you’re looking at the same $99 in savings after clipping the on-page coupon for the lowest price we can find. Get a closer look at this model in our hands-on review.

Official Casely x Beatles iPhone 15 cases exclusively 30% off

The new Casely Beatles iPhone 15 cases launch today and we have an exclusive 30% off using the code below. The brand has become known for its official crossover designs, ranging from the Grateful Dead to models featuring famous works of classical art in tandem with The Met, but today it’s all about John, Paul, George, and Ringo with its latest iPhone 15 Beatles cases. So come together down below with a little help from our friends at Casely to scope out the new Beatles iPhone 15 cases – your guitar won’t be the only thing gently weeping if you let them sell out before you get a chance to bring one home.

Use code 9TO5MAC30 at checkout to score 30% off.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$400 direct-drive bundle for Xbox: Moza R3 unbox, setup, and first impressions [Video]

Review: Glorious Model I 2 Wireless gives ultralight, customizable 9-button design [Video]

Review: DJI Osmo Action 4 brings updates but issues still persist [Video]