It’s been nine years since Apple announced the very first Apple Watch to the world – although it only hit the stores in April 2015. In 2021, the first-generation Apple Watch entered Apple’s list of “vintage” products, which means that repairs have become limited. Now Apple has classified the original Apple Watch as obsolete, putting an end to any chances of having one repaired by official means.

Original Apple Watch now considered obsolete

Apple considers a product to be vintage when it hasn’t been sold for more than five years. In this case, customers may or may not find parts available for repair at Apple Stores and Authorized Service Providers (AASP). But when a product is no longer distributed for more than seven years, it is considered obsolete by the company.

With the exception of MacBook batteries, obsolete products are no longer eligible for any official repairs because Apple stops providing parts for these products. And the time has come for the first generation Apple Watch.

Although Apple’s website has yet to be updated with the information, Apple Stores employees have received a memo from the company (via MacRumors) confirming that the original Apple Watch has become obsolete and is no longer eligible for repair. This applies to all the versions launched by Apple: aluminum, stainless steel, and the gold version that cost up to $17,000.

The end of the very first Apple Watch

Apple stopped selling the first Apple Watch with the launch of the Apple Watch Series 2 in September 2016. Instead of keeping the original model in the lineup at a lower price, Apple replaced it with the Apple Watch Series 1, which had the same faster chip as the Series 2 but without the brighter display, built-in GPS, and improved water resistance.

The original Apple Watch stopped receiving software updates in 2018 – so it can only be updated to watchOS 4. Of course, those who bought the super expensive gold version may have been upset as it didn’t last as long as tradicional luxury mechanical watches. And if it stops working, Apple won’t be able to repair it for these people.

